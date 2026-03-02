A Tweet Roasting Euphoria Is Going Viral, And I'm Here To Defend The Show

Shortly upon its premiere, Euphoria joined the ranks of HBO Shows that got the world talking. The teen drama (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription) is a concerning look at the modern High School experience, and earned Zendaya and two Emmy Awards in the process. A tweet recently went viral criticizing Sam Levinson's hit show, and I'm not quite sure I agree.

Fans like me are hyped for Euphoria Season 3, which will premiere in April. While I'm eager to see the Rue and company post-High School, there are some naysayers out there. Case in point: the following Tweet which took shots at the show's writing. As he put it:

this show is like if you took a bunch of middle schoolers and put them in a room and asked them to write a show about what they think high school is like https://t.co/pUtkD722OhFebruary 24, 2026

While I can see the point being made here, I'm not sure I agree. In some ways Euphoria's first two seasons feels like an extreme portrayal of High School. And in that way, one can say that it's like it was written by a young person. But I found the way that it's addressed subjects like addiction and queerness fairly nuanced. And that's to say nothing of how visually striking the show is to watch.

From the very first episode of Euphoria, it looked and felt like something we'd never seen before. It's not simply a teen drama, but a piece of art that looks unlike anything we've seen before.

The first two season featured tons of teens behaving badly. We saw them partying, having sex, taking drugs, getting involved with dealers, and even doing homemade porn. But it's more than a show that's relying on shock value; it's also incredibly moving.

Case in point: the Season 2 episode "Stand Still Like the Hummingbird" we follow as Zendaya's Rue as she goes on the run while in the midst of withdrawal. It's one of the most thrilling and anxiety-inducing episodes of TV I've ever seen, and is a real feat of production, acting, and cinematography. And there are plenty of moments throughout the first two seasons that made me laugh and cry. While Euphoria has its fair share of critics, I think that coming down too hard on its writing is a bit unfair.

It should be interesting to see where the show goes for its third season. Fans have waited years for more episodes, and we'll be catching up with the characters a few years out of High School. The trailer for Euphoria Season 3 revealed that Rue is in danger after being found by Laurie, so the stakes are high.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Euphoria will return for new episodes when Season 3 premiers on April 12th as part of the 2026 TV schedule.