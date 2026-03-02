Scary Movie 6 Trailer Goes After Sinners, Weapons, Get Out And More, But Let’s Not Ignore That Painful Dildo Gag

The Naked Gun’s return in 2025 was a reminder of how amazing spoof movies can be, so it was beyond exciting when Marlon Wayans announced that his own parody franchise would rise from the grave as the sequel Scary Movie 6. After more than a year of fans waiting to see what the creative team cooked up, the first trailer arrived in theaters attached to — what else? — Kevin Williamson’s critically maligned Scream 7, and now it’s finally arrived online.

As seen above, lots of returning stars are in the mix — Regina Hall’s Brenda is so back alongside Anna Faris' Cindy Campbell — and the new movie is taking aim at a slew of horrors that have shifted the culture over the past decade or so. (And one can only hope upcoming horror movies are on the table for a potential seventh movie.)

The trailer kicks off with a subway train full of mask-wearing riders, and doesn't immediately reveal itself as a Scary Movie promo. But that doesn't last very long, with a dancing M3gan taking off a mask to unveil the smiling Ghostface himself (the correct pronoun in this case). And all in front of a poster for "Okay Bloomers Florists." Rim shot.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The trailer goes for broke with the number of movies we already get to see spoofed. And vibing with the initial logline claiming the Wayans were going after cancel culture with this sequel, the promo does feature all manner of sexuality jokes. From the Sinners-esque trio offering to do some "half-gay s--t" to the spinning wheel's "Truth, Dare or Gay Shit" option to having Cindy use a pair of floppy dildos to take Ghostface down. And then to fill him up. Just look at that other Ghostface watching in the corner, that freak.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

You just can't unsee some things, and that one counts.

Elsewhere in the trailer, we have Scary Movie franchise vet Chris Elliott portraying a mocked-up version of Nicolas Cage's Longlegs killer, complete with the gnarliest knuckles I've ever seen.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

What else do we have here? The subway car by itself has so many references, from Hellraiser's Pinhead to Halloween's Michael Myers to Heart Eyes' titular killer, even if theyre all costumes and not necessarily used as jokes right away. We have Ghostface showing up at the house "Tuesday," who rocks Wednesday Addams' pigtails, but without her all-black garb. Marlon Wayans' Shorty gets sent down into the Sunken Place (or whatever this franchise's version of that is) by Ghostface, and I really hope that's not cotton all over the room.

There's a Smile bit involving a bedpan, a car smashing into a costumed child running like one of the Weapons' kids, a send-up of The Substance that also brings to mind the 1985 cult classic The Stuff. And I can only hope Faux Art the Clown becomes a regular member of this group. I'd give him a hand, but he already took mine. OH SNAP. (Except I can't, because of the hand thing.) I do wonder if David Howard Thornton himself was brought in to play Art in the Terrifier 3-spoofing scene.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Give the trailer one or two rewatches, since there are definitely gags included that won't be picked up on the first viewing. And then protect your butts (or don't), as Cindy and the rest of the Scary Movie 6 posse will be hitting theaters on June 12.