Tom Holland And Zendaya Have Secretly Gotten Married, According To A Close Source

Their characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe may now be estranged, but if new reports are accurate, Tom Holland and Zendaya are closer than ever. The two Spider-Man co-stars have been confirmed to be dating since 2021, but now, according to a close source, the two young people have gotten secretly hitched.

Said source is Law Roach, a famed stylist who counts Zendaya among his clients. Roach attended the Actor Awards this evening, and during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he said of the actor's wedding, "The wedding already happened! Ya'll missed it... the wedding's over. Sorry!" The pop culture show has reached out to representatives for the actors for comment.

Holland and Zendaya have been professionally linked going back to 2017 when they starred together in director Jon Watts' Spider-Man: Homecoming – the former playing Peter Parker a.k.a. Spider-Man and the latter featured Michelle Jones-Watson a.k.a. MJ. It was around the time that the blockbuster first arrived in theaters that rumors started going around that they were romantically linked off-screen, but they downplayed the chatter through the production and release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, their second movie together, in 2019.

It wasn't until a few years later that the relationship was confirmed, with Tom Holland sending a sweet public birthday message to his girlfriend/co-star (to date, the post has over 20 million likes):

Recently, Zendaya was spotted wearing a gold wedding band on her ring finger, which sparked speculation that she and Holland had gotten married. Per Law Roach, that speculation was well-founded.

While things are clearly going well for Tom Holland and Zendaya in real life, the status of their relationship in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is plagued by a pretty serious problem – specifically that MJ has absolutely no idea who Peter Parker is anymore. At the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter's only choice to stop a cataclysmic event is to have Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) cast a spell that makes it so that nobody in the world has any idea who the young hero is. Last we saw them, MJ and Peter's best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) were preparing to head off to start their student careers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Peter was prematurely starting his adult life while continuing his side gig as a masked vigilante.

What the future holds in store for the two characters is unclear, but answers are now just a few months away. While we still haven't seen a single frame from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the blockbuster completed production at the end of last year and it will be arriving in theaters everywhere on July 31. The story will reportedly involve a time jump that will catch up with Peter and MJ four years after we last saw them.

In addition to their work together, Holland and Zendaya also have their own individual non-MCU blockbusters set to be released in 2026. He is part of the large ensemble cast that has been brought together for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey (he will be playing Telemachus, the son of Odysseus and Penelope), while she is reprising her role as Chani in Denis Villeneuve's trilogy capper Dune: Part 3.