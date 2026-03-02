Why Does Bridgerton Use The Term 'Pinnacle' So Much To Describe Lovemaking? Apparently, A Thesaurus Was Involved

After what seems like a long wait, Bridgerton Season 4, Part 2 finally dropped on the 2026 TV schedule with a Netflix subscription. Fans were once again taken back to the 1800s to reunite with their favorite regal family and were once again reminded that the show takes place in the 19th century by the way they talk. For instance, the word “pinnacle” was used quite a lot during the first part of Season 4 to describe lovemaking, and apparently, the attribution goes to a thesaurus.

During Part 1 of Season 4, which dropped in January, Hannah Dodd’s Francesca Stirling uses the word “pinnacle” on numerous occasions when talking about making love to her husband, noting that she hasn’t been able to reach her peak. It’s definitely not a word used often to describe the act of climaxing, but showrunner Jess Brownell told AP News that she had to do a bit of research to make sure she was using the correct phrasing, or something that sounded like it, used during Britain’s Regency Era:

It felt like ‘orgasm’ wasn’t a word that was used in that time period. It needed to be a word that sounded right coming out of Francesca’s mouth over and over again.

"Over and over again" is a phrase that does tend to go well with the topic of orgasms, but that's another story.

Brownell confirmed that the creative team used a thesaurus to help land on the perfect term after researching what definitely wouldn't be said at the time. It’s unknown what other words were in contention before they landed on “pinnacle,” but it definitely fits. I may only know most of my insights about Britain’s Regency Era from Bridgerton (both the books and the show), but it seems like a pretty accurate term. Plus, with all the research that went into it, it shows that Brownell and co. were determined to keep things as accurate as they could, even if that meant doing some homework on another word for “orgasm.”

While the term may be different, when Francesca talked about it, it was as awkward as one would think. She went to Penelope and her mother to learn more about it and to hopefully gain some insight before eventually talking to John. Bridgerton may be set during the Regency Era, but this part of Francesca and John’s story was probably relatable to many people. Who knows? Maybe some will even start using the word “pinnacle” or look through a thesaurus for a word more suitable for them.

Meanwhile, Season 4, Part 2 of Bridgerton continued Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek’s love story as Benedict (Luke Thompson) tried to grapple with his feelings for the lady’s maid (Yerin Ha), not knowing that she is the Lady in Silver he was pining after during his mom’s masquerade ball. Fans had been waiting a long time for the book-to-screen adaptation, and the wait was definitely worth it.

Now that Benedict’s story is done, fans will be able to look forward to either Eloise (Claudia Jessie) or Francesca’s story next. Brownell confirmed that the two Bridgerton ladies are next, but refused to reveal in what order. Eloise’s book is next in Julia Quinn’s novel series, but the show has strayed from the book order in the past, so you never know.