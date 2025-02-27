Critics Have Seen Last Breath, And One Aspect Of The ‘Stressful’ Survival Thriller Has Them Split
This one's based on a true story.
The best true-story survival movies have a way of captivating audiences and making them wonder what they would do and how they would react to similar dire situations. Moviegoers will get the chance to do that when Last Breath — starring Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu and Finn Cole — hits the 2025 movie calendar February 28. Critics have had the opportunity to screen the film ahead of its release, and their opinions are split on how suspenseful it actually is.
Last Breath is the remake of a 2019 documentary of the same name by the same director, Alex Parkinson, and it tells the harrowing story of the three saturation divers who run into trouble 300 feet below the surface when a storm causes their positioning system to fail and Chris Lemons’ (Finn Cole) tether to the vessel is severed. As terrifying as that scenario sounds, Eric Eisenberg says in CinemaBlend’s review of Last Breath the tension fails to translate to the screen. He gives the “shockingly boring” movie 2 out of 5 stars, writing:
Gregory Nussen of Deadline agrees that the film lacks urgency, saying that as astonishing as Chris Lemons’ survival is, the narrative telling of it is lacking in almost every way. Nussen writes:
IndieWire’s David Ehrlich says there’s not much depth to the Last Breath, and it’s creatively redundant, with its 2019 documentary. However, as a “simple but suspenseful” genre exercise, it works because some situations are so unbelievable they belong in a Hollywood script. He grades it a B- and says:
Indeed, some critics got exactly what they wanted out of the survival flick. Emma Stefansky of IGN rates Last Breath a “Great” 8 out of 10, writing that it’s full of inspiring moments of human endurance, made only better by the fact that it’s a true story about a fascinatingly tough job. Stefansky continues:
Mae Abdulbaki of ScreenRant couldn’t look away from this “gritty, grounded thriller,” praising the way it trusts the audience to engage in its humble storytelling without glitzy action sequences. The critic was on the edge of her seat the whole time and also gives the movie an 8 out of 10, writing:
It seems the critics agree that the divers’ tale and efforts to rescue Chris Lemons are worthy of being told, but they don’t necessarily agree on how well Last Breath accomplishes its goal of roping audiences in. If this story sounds like one you want to hear more about, the movie hits theaters on Friday, February 28.
