Ahead Of The Boys Season 5, Jack Quaid Shared A Great Take On Why It’s The Right Time For The Show To End

With so many high-profile upcoming superhero movies on the way, one might forget that streaming TV’s most powerful characters will be saying farewell at some point during the 2025 TV schedule . When The Boys Season 5 hits Prime Video, viewers will get to see what showrunner Eric Kripke told CinemaBlend will be “two planets kind of crashing towards each other” in the forms of Homelander and Billy Butcher. Though fans might want more, Jack Quaid seems content with hanging up Hughie’s hat.

Quaid has portrayed his mostly non-powered character across four seasons of nudity-peppered mayhem — which the actor is fine with saying goodbye to — and blood-covered barbarism, and I’m definitely not the only one hoping Hughie survives the cataclysmic showdown on the way. Speaking with THR about the impending trio of offbeat theatrical features he filmed between seasons of The Boys, the Novocaine star addressed why he’s down with the series signing off with its fifth season, saying:

I think it’s good that we end with Season 5 because we’re ending on our own terms. It’s not like someone canceled us and we’re trying to quickly make a season that feels final. This was always the showrunner’s intention to end with five seasons and I’ve actually known that for a little bit and tried to keep my mouth shut about it. [Laughs.]

Though not necessarily a wildly original way of looking at the upcoming final season, Jack Quaid's viewpoint is indeed among the most optimistic ways to embrace a project's swan song. Tons of shows that ended in 2024 left creative teams with stories left untold, and cliffhangers left unresolved, which is never a fun thing for audiences to deal with either. So even if creator Eric Kripke didn't already have a five-season goal in mind for The Boys, it's still a huge advantage to go into crafting a season knowing it'll be the last one.

Quaid continued, voicing a couple of his own personal expectations in the process, and yes, that probably includes being covered from head to toe in fake blood.

But there’s something great about an ending that’s intentional, and The Boys Season 5 is gonna be crazy. It’s gonna be very messy. I don’t know, I just keep thinking a lot of us are probably gonna die. It’s just going to be insane and I’m excited to see what that entails.

Am I the only one who kinda wished he'd said "entrails" there? What, nobody else is looking for gore puns? Fine.

For all that I’ll be said to not have The Boys around as a flagship, it’s not like the universe itself is going away anytime soon. As noted above, there are at least three different series in various stages of development, and fans will somewhat soonishly see the current state of Godolkin University when Gen V returns for its second season.

Jack Quaid himself also has several projects on the way. Perhaps most exciting is his full embrace of action-hero status as a man who can’t feel pain in Dan Berk and Robert Olsen’s action-thriller Novocaine, though there’s also a lot of buzz about Drew Hancock’s island-set thriller Companion co-starring Sophie Thatcher and Harvey Guillén. Elsewhere on the docket, he’ll star in Ilya Naishuller’s action-thriller Heads of State with Carla Gugino and Idris Elba, and Duncan Skiles’ crime thriller Neighborhood Watch opposite Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Malin Akerman.

Stay tuned for more details about when fans can expect to see The Boys Season 5 hitting Prime Video.