Ahead Of The Boys Season 5, Jack Quaid Shared A Great Take On Why It’s The Right Time For The Show To End
Better to leave fans wanting more.
With so many high-profile upcoming superhero movies on the way, one might forget that streaming TV’s most powerful characters will be saying farewell at some point during the 2025 TV schedule. When The Boys Season 5 hits Prime Video, viewers will get to see what showrunner Eric Kripke told CinemaBlend will be “two planets kind of crashing towards each other” in the forms of Homelander and Billy Butcher. Though fans might want more, Jack Quaid seems content with hanging up Hughie’s hat.
Quaid has portrayed his mostly non-powered character across four seasons of nudity-peppered mayhem — which the actor is fine with saying goodbye to — and blood-covered barbarism, and I’m definitely not the only one hoping Hughie survives the cataclysmic showdown on the way. Speaking with THR about the impending trio of offbeat theatrical features he filmed between seasons of The Boys, the Novocaine star addressed why he’s down with the series signing off with its fifth season, saying:
Though not necessarily a wildly original way of looking at the upcoming final season, Jack Quaid's viewpoint is indeed among the most optimistic ways to embrace a project's swan song. Tons of shows that ended in 2024 left creative teams with stories left untold, and cliffhangers left unresolved, which is never a fun thing for audiences to deal with either. So even if creator Eric Kripke didn't already have a five-season goal in mind for The Boys, it's still a huge advantage to go into crafting a season knowing it'll be the last one.
Quaid continued, voicing a couple of his own personal expectations in the process, and yes, that probably includes being covered from head to toe in fake blood.
Am I the only one who kinda wished he'd said "entrails" there? What, nobody else is looking for gore puns? Fine.
For all that I’ll be said to not have The Boys around as a flagship, it’s not like the universe itself is going away anytime soon. As noted above, there are at least three different series in various stages of development, and fans will somewhat soonishly see the current state of Godolkin University when Gen V returns for its second season.
Jack Quaid himself also has several projects on the way. Perhaps most exciting is his full embrace of action-hero status as a man who can’t feel pain in Dan Berk and Robert Olsen’s action-thriller Novocaine, though there’s also a lot of buzz about Drew Hancock’s island-set thriller Companion co-starring Sophie Thatcher and Harvey Guillén. Elsewhere on the docket, he’ll star in Ilya Naishuller’s action-thriller Heads of State with Carla Gugino and Idris Elba, and Duncan Skiles’ crime thriller Neighborhood Watch opposite Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Malin Akerman.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Stay tuned for more details about when fans can expect to see The Boys Season 5 hitting Prime Video.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.