Companion Has Screened, And One Phrase Keeps Coming Up In Reaction To Jack Quaid And Sophie Thatcher’s Thriller
Looks like we're in for something special in 2025.
There are plenty of great options yet to hit theaters this year, but sci-fi/horror fans may already be looking ahead to the 2025 movie release schedule. That’s because Companion, a psychological thriller from Drew Hancock, is set to hit theaters in January. The film stars The Boys’ Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher from Yellowjackets and Heretic (which CinemaBlend gave 4 out of 5 stars), and first reactions to the upcoming movie’s early screenings are starting to hit social media. Let’s take a look at what people are saying.
The plot of Companion has been largely kept under wraps, with the teaser trailer showing a little blood, a little fire and plenty of creepy-as-hell Jack Quaid. CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg (and lots of critics actually) says “going in blind” is actually the best way to experience this film. After his early screening, he took to social media to say:
Sophie Thatcher certainly seems to be making a name for herself in the horror/thriller genre after portraying teenage Nat on Yellowjackets and making a couple of appearances on the 2024 movie calendar. Mike of The Nerds of Color raves about the actress while agreeing that audiences should go into Companion with as little knowledge as possible. The critic posts:
Maintaining the shroud of secrecy seems to be a priority for all who caught an early screening. Griffin Schiller of FilmSpeak says the same thing and praises Zach Cregger — writer/director of the 2022 hit Barbarian — for his work producing another winner. Schiller posts:
Will Landman writes that Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher are perfectly cast in the upcoming horror movie, and it sounds like the filmmakers had moviegoers eating out of their hands at his screening, writing:
SlashFilm’s Bill Bria says that while 2024 has been a great year for horror, if Companion is any indication of what’s to come, genre fans are in for a treat come 2025. In Bria’s words:
Noah Levine writes that you can feel Zach Cregger’s influence on this film, and while he also lauds the leading duo, Levine also gives credit to the supporting cast, which includes Lukas Gage, Megan Suri and Harvey Guillén, saying:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Well if I’ve taken away one thing from moviegoers’ first reactions to Companion, it’s to stop reading about this movie now and buy tickets early in order to avoid spoilers! We’ve still got quite a few weeks to wait for that theatrical release on Friday, January 31, so in the meantime, take a peek at the other upcoming sci-fi movies we have to look forward to.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.