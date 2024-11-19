Companion Has Screened, And One Phrase Keeps Coming Up In Reaction To Jack Quaid And Sophie Thatcher’s Thriller

There are plenty of great options yet to hit theaters this year, but sci-fi/horror fans may already be looking ahead to the 2025 movie release schedule . That’s because Companion, a psychological thriller from Drew Hancock, is set to hit theaters in January. The film stars The Boys’ Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher from Yellowjackets and Heretic (which CinemaBlend gave 4 out of 5 stars ), and first reactions to the upcoming movie’s early screenings are starting to hit social media. Let’s take a look at what people are saying.

The plot of Companion has been largely kept under wraps, with the teaser trailer showing a little blood, a little fire and plenty of creepy-as-hell Jack Quaid. CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg (and lots of critics actually) says “going in blind” is actually the best way to experience this film. After his early screening, he took to social media to say:

Companion is one of those, ‘The less you know going in, the better’ movies. That being said, it's a super rad and clever original horror film, and while the whole cast is great, it's particularly amazing to see Sophie Thatcher further establish herself as a brilliant scream queen. Coming in January!

Sophie Thatcher certainly seems to be making a name for herself in the horror/thriller genre after portraying teenage Nat on Yellowjackets and making a couple of appearances on the 2024 movie calendar . Mike of The Nerds of Color raves about the actress while agreeing that audiences should go into Companion with as little knowledge as possible. The critic posts :

HOLY CRAP! You're not prepared for Companion! It's brilliant, twisted and wickedly funny. A clever allegory on toxic relationships. BUT the less you know the better! Sophie Thatcher is absolutely incredible! I simply can't wait to tell you more soon!

Maintaining the shroud of secrecy seems to be a priority for all who caught an early screening. Griffin Schiller of FilmSpeak says the same thing and praises Zach Cregger — writer/director of the 2022 hit Barbarian — for his work producing another winner. Schiller posts:

Companion is another thrilling WIN for the Barbarian crew! A twisted tale of toxic relationships & technology handcuffed to narcissists & their corrosive behavior. Cheeky & FUN. Sophie Thatcher continues to cement herself as a genre queen & star. GO. IN. BLIND!

Will Landman writes that Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher are perfectly cast in the upcoming horror movie , and it sounds like the filmmakers had moviegoers eating out of their hands at his screening, writing:

Companion is going to really start off 2025 with a bang for horror. The less you know about this one the better. The cast is perfectly selected, especially Sophie Thatcher & Jack Quaid. It looks gorgeous, it balances its tone with precision. Drew Hancock has made a special first feature that the audience ate up!

SlashFilm’s Bill Bria says that while 2024 has been a great year for horror, if Companion is any indication of what’s to come, genre fans are in for a treat come 2025. In Bria’s words:

Twisted, hilarious, perversely romantic, a treat for the eyes and ears…I know I’ve said that 2024 was a banner year for horror, but if COMPANION is any indication, 2025 could be even better. You’re gonna want to make it yours on Jan. 31st!

Noah Levine writes that you can feel Zach Cregger’s influence on this film, and while he also lauds the leading duo, Levine also gives credit to the supporting cast, which includes Lukas Gage, Megan Suri and Harvey Guillén, saying:

Companion is ‘from the studio that brought you BARBARIAN’ and it couldn’t be any more clear. Wonderfully bonkers and macabre tale that of course zig zags in unexpected directions. Killer ensemble of Thatcher, Quaid, Gage, Suri, and Guillén. Go in blind, take the ride.