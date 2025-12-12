I Didn't See 'Whimsical' Coming From Critics About Mads Mikkelson's New Fantasy Horror Movie, But What I'm Hearing About Dust Bunny Has Me Pumped
The film is rated R for some violence but is intended to be family-friendly.
The family horror flick isn’t a genre you hear about all too often — there certainly aren’t a lot of kid-friendly options on the upcoming horror movie list — and yet, here we are with Dust Bunny, Bryan Fuller’s feature directorial debut. Mads Mikkelsen stars as a hitman who his 8-year-old neighbor, Aurora (newcomer Sophie Sloan), hires after her family is killed by the monster under her bed. Critics saw the film ahead of its release on the 2025 movie calendar, and they have strong (but positive) reactions.
Sigourney Weaver, David Dastmalchian and a few others also appear in this fantastical thriller that CinemaBlend’s Nick Venable calls a “must-see,” but Dust Bunny is really all about the relationship between the little girl and the killer for hire. Natalia Keogan of AV Club gives it a B, noting how impressive it is for Bryan Fuller to tackle all of these moving parts — monster puppetry, a new child actor and lots of VFX — with such confidence in his first time at the helm. Keogan says:
Rotem Rusak of Nerdist raves about Dust Bunny for doing something new, blending comedy seamlessly into action-horror and making fantasy exist alongside reality. Every frame is purposeful, the critic says, and Sophie Sloan delivers a performance well beyond her years. Rusak continues:
Michael Gingold of Fangoria writes that the unique tone of handling dark subject matter with whimsical humor is Bryan Fuller’s specialty, and despite its R rating — for some human fight scenes, rather than monster-involved violence — it should work as an appropriate gateway to horror for younger viewers. (Parents should use their own discretion.) Gingold writes:
Aimee Hart of Polygon agrees that the R rating feels unwarranted and says this is definitely worth your time. Combining the mundane with the fantastic is what Bryan Fuller does best, Hart says, and Dust Bunny is able to delight and horrify in equal measure. The critic writes:
Carlos Aguilar of Variety calls the film “morbidly fantastical” and appreciates how, despite the bond that forms between the Intriguing Neighbor and Aurora, Bryan Fuller’s tone fends off sappiness, along with Mads Mikkelsen’s “grizzled nonchalance.” Sophie Sloan is impressive in how she handles the movie’s deadpan demeanor. More from the review:
Overall, critics are impressed with Bryan Fuller’s directorial debut, as it has earned a Certified Fresh 86% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. For anyone looking for something outside of the typical superhero movie or holiday rom-com, this gateway horror that combines the monster under the bed with real-life hitmen and plenty of surrealism might be a good option.
Dust Bunny is now in theaters, as of Friday, December 12.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
