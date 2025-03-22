Critics Were Unenthusiastic About Snow White, But The Audience's Rotten Tomatoes Score Is A Whole Lot More Cheerful

Disney’s latest release from their slate of upcoming live-action remakes, Snow White, hasn’t gotten any standing ovation from Film Critics. So far, the reception on that front has been somewhat lackluster However, fans of the beloved princess are singing a much more “cheerful” tune about the 2025 movie schedule release. Those who need proof of that needn't look any further than the audience score that currently sits on Rotten Tomatoes.

That’s right, despite mixed reviews from online commentators and critics–we here at CinemaBlend's review gave Snow White a decent 3.5 out of 5-star score–audiences seem to be enjoying Rachel Zegler’s turn as the fairest of them all and Gal Gadot’s deliciously evil take on the Evil Queen. In fact, as of this writing, the film holds a 71% on the Rotten Tomatoes Popcorn Meter, which is a measure of the audience’s overall reaction to the flick.

It's hard to say for sure what exactly might have fans leaving the theater, humming a cheerful tune, just like the classic song "Whistle While You Work." Whether it’s the mix of catchy classic and new musical numbers, the cool visuals, or Gal Gadot having fun as the Evil Queen, there could be a number of reasons why people are connecting with the film. It’s one of those cases where the critic’s mirror on the wall–or Rotten Tomatoes Score–doesn’t really match up with what the audience thinks, as it sits at a less impressive 44%.

Another stand-out for viewers seems to be the film's lead actress. Similar to recent castings such as Ariel in the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, Rachel Zegler's casting as Snow White faced immediate backlash from a segment of the internet that disapproved of her being non-white. Yet audiences and many reviewers have been praising the young star for her portrayal of the "fairest of them all."

Initial reactions from early screenings aligned more with audience perspectives. The early buzz suggested that people have strong opinions about where Snow White ranks among Disney's live-action remakes, with many considering it one of their better offerings. While it may not be everyone's cup of tea, those who are enjoying it seem to be really enjoying it.

Let’s also not forget that Gal Gadot is having an absolute blast with the role. As we saw in CinemaBlend’s recent interview with the Wonder Woman star, which you can watch above, she’s leaning into her villain era and loving every second of it.

Snow White officially opened in theaters on March 21, and while it’s a bit early to predict its box office fate, initial predictions suggest it’s unlikely to join the billion-dollar club. Still, there’s always room for surprises. At the very least, audiences' apparent love for it could be an encouraging sign. With a 71% audience score, the film doesn’t need a prince’s kiss to succeed—just a bit of belief, some movie magic, and maybe a sprinkle of fairy tale charm to keep viewers smiling. Though maybe hold off on the whistling during the show… theater etiquette still applies.

Snow White is now in theaters, so make sure to check out the showtimes near you. Plus, if you have a Disney+ subscription, you can stream the original animated classic!