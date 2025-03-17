Snow White Has Screened, And People Feel Strongly About Where It Ranks Among Disney’s Live-Action Remakes

A lot of controversy has surrounded the live-action remake of Snow White, but as we get closer to its release on the 2025 movie calendar, many are wondering about the film itself. Disney’s live-action remakes have been hit or miss, and some are already predicting box office troubles for Snow White. However, many of those who attended an early screening of the movie have positive first reactions.

Rachel Zegler portrays Disney’s first princess, with Gal Gadot taking on evil stepmother duties. So what is the early response to the upcoming Disney movie? Critic Christopher Mills writes on X that the year’s biggest surprise so far is that this “controversial” and “hated” film is actually decent. Mills praises Zegler as the titular character, saying:

Snow White is not only one of their best live-action remakes in years, but it’s also a film that recaptures the magic of the 1937 movie. Rachel Zegler IS Snow White, and she delivers such a magical performance. The musical numbers are unforgettable, the visuals (not the uncanny dwarves) are enchanting, and Erin Cressida Wilson’s screenplay provides depth to this world that I didn’t know was needed.

With other Disney live-action remakes in the works including Lilo & Stitch and Moana, they may have to work hard to outshine Snow White, given what Tori Brazier of Metro UK thinks of director Marc Webb’s movie. Brazier says:

Well, Disney has had the last laugh with Snow White - after YEARS of backlash, they've produced one of their strongest ever remakes. Rachel Zegler is an enchanting lead, all the story tweaks work well for a modern audience and, after 88 years, it's a reimagining that makes sense.

Like many Disney fans, Skyler Shuler of DisInsider was wary of this project, but after seeing it, Shuler says this is a must-see, joining others in calling it one of the best live-action remakes yet:

Listen, I was worried, but let me tell you Snow White is PURE DISNEY MAGIC! This will end up being a lot of people’s favorite live-action remake. … Also, Gal Gadot is very very good as the Evil Witch.. Not to be missed. Those hellbent on finding faults are going to struggle. It's a gorgeous movie.

Katcy Stephan of Variety calls Rachel Zegler a “supernova,” while also complimenting the new music and the depth that’s given to the story. The love story is pretty sweet, too, Stephan says:

Rachel Zegler is a shining supernova in Snow White, beautifully embodying the graceful, gentle nature of the OG Disney princess. It’s a visual feast with show-stopping new musical numbers and, of course, dozens of enchanting animated animals. The screenplay wisely gives its heroine newfound depth through her fervent desire to become the leader her father believed she could be, and a love story that’s sweet as apple pie. 🍎

ScreenRant's Ash Crossan’s biggest complaint with the movie seems to be the princess’ hair, though that doesn’t stop Rachel Zegler’s gorgeous voice in the overall “charming” movie. Crossan says:

Despite the bob being all over the place, Snow White is quite charming! The message lands well, the critters are adorable, and Rachel Zegler and her enchanting voice are stunning. It almost got a full tear out of me, and I’ve never cried in my entire life.

The verdict isn’t unanimous, however, with at least one critic voicing disappointment in the upcoming kids movie. Carl Kaka of Future of the Force says live-action remakes in general don’t replicate the fun and enjoyment of their originals, and this movie “just wasn’t for me.” Kaka continues:

While Gal Gadot is great as the evil Queen, Snow White isn’t a great remake of the animated classic. Rachel Zegler is a poor Snow White, the changes to the story and lyrics are awful, some special effects are not that special and the film didn’t land for me. A huge shame.

If you want to see what all the fuss is about and draw your own conclusions about Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot and the rest, you don’t have to wait too much longer. Snow White is set to hit theaters on Friday, March 21, and if you want to revisit the animated classic in the meantime, that’s available to stream with a Disney+ subscription.