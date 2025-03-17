Snow White Has Screened, And People Feel Strongly About Where It Ranks Among Disney’s Live-Action Remakes
How is Rachel Zegler as Snow White?
A lot of controversy has surrounded the live-action remake of Snow White, but as we get closer to its release on the 2025 movie calendar, many are wondering about the film itself. Disney’s live-action remakes have been hit or miss, and some are already predicting box office troubles for Snow White. However, many of those who attended an early screening of the movie have positive first reactions.
Rachel Zegler portrays Disney’s first princess, with Gal Gadot taking on evil stepmother duties. So what is the early response to the upcoming Disney movie? Critic Christopher Mills writes on X that the year’s biggest surprise so far is that this “controversial” and “hated” film is actually decent. Mills praises Zegler as the titular character, saying:
With other Disney live-action remakes in the works including Lilo & Stitch and Moana, they may have to work hard to outshine Snow White, given what Tori Brazier of Metro UK thinks of director Marc Webb’s movie. Brazier says:
Like many Disney fans, Skyler Shuler of DisInsider was wary of this project, but after seeing it, Shuler says this is a must-see, joining others in calling it one of the best live-action remakes yet:
Katcy Stephan of Variety calls Rachel Zegler a “supernova,” while also complimenting the new music and the depth that’s given to the story. The love story is pretty sweet, too, Stephan says:
ScreenRant's Ash Crossan’s biggest complaint with the movie seems to be the princess’ hair, though that doesn’t stop Rachel Zegler’s gorgeous voice in the overall “charming” movie. Crossan says:
The verdict isn’t unanimous, however, with at least one critic voicing disappointment in the upcoming kids movie. Carl Kaka of Future of the Force says live-action remakes in general don’t replicate the fun and enjoyment of their originals, and this movie “just wasn’t for me.” Kaka continues:
If you want to see what all the fuss is about and draw your own conclusions about Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot and the rest, you don’t have to wait too much longer. Snow White is set to hit theaters on Friday, March 21, and if you want to revisit the animated classic in the meantime, that’s available to stream with a Disney+ subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
