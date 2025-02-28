Is Rachel Zegler’s Snow White In Trouble? Box Office Predictions Are Rolling In

The 2025 movie schedule has a strong slate of upcoming Disney movies and the first film out of the gate, Captain America: Brave New World was a solid start on what could be a banner year for House of Mouse. However, one of the big question marks of the year for Disney has to be the Snow White live-action remake. While many of Disney’s remakes have been massive box office hits, Snow White’s fortunes may be heading in the wrong direction.

Snow White is about three weeks away, and according to THR, the movie is now tracking for an opening weekend of anywhere between $48 and $58 million. While that number isn’t necessarily bad in isolation, it’s actually down from projections earlier in February that had the movie coming in with an opening as high as $70 million.

Snow White’s Box Office Projections Are Heading In The Wrong Direction

Certainly, this isn’t the direction Disney wants to see projections going, and it’s not the direction that they usually go. Most of the time early projections start low but then steadily increase over time. The closer we get to a film’s release, the more marketing makes audiences aware that a film is coming, and the higher the projections get.

Certainly, Disney would love to see Snow White do gangbuster business. A live-action remake of Disney’s first theatrical animated movie, which became the highest-grossing movie ever made when it was released, has the potential, on paper, to be a success story on par with other Disney remakes like Aladdin and The Lion King. Disney's live-action remakes have made billions over the years, largely on the success of a few standouts.

Snow White’s Biggest Problem Isn’t Box Office, It’s Budget

The thing is, even with an opening weekend of around $50 million, things wouldn’t necessarily be dire for Snow White. A $50 million opening weekend in late March for a movie based on a fairy tale is, at least potentially, a solid start. The problem comes because Snow White’s reported budget is in the neighborhood of $250 million, this means that Snow White would have to put up box office numbers on par with those billion-dollar successes in order to be considered a real win for Disney.

That obviously becomes pretty hard if Snow White starts off with a fraction of that. While there are cases of movies making more money on a second weekend than they did when they opened, like the recent Heart Eyes , or of films seeing significant week after week box office without having a huge opening weekend, as The Greatest Showman did a few years ago. However, that’s certainly not the way it usually works.

With three weeks left before opening, there’s still plenty of time for Snow White’s projections to improve. We’ll certainly see an increase in marketing leading to release weekend and that may get enough people excited that the movie will become the hit it basically needs to be.