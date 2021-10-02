Daniel Craig Reveals How James Bond Helped Him Land That Star Wars Cameo, Plus The Internet Drama He Accidentally Created Because Of It
By Jamil David
The long-anticipated, and much delayed, No Time To Die is finally here, and it’s already shaping up to be one of the biggest movie events of the year. Daniel Craig’s final outing as Bond is a perfect ending to an unprecedented run as 007, and long-time fans love what the film has accomplished. Craig became a genuine superstar during his run as Bond and benefited greatly from portraying the iconic secret agent. Now, he's recently revealed how the role helped him land that Star Wars cameo, and he also shed light on the internet drama he accidentally created because of it.
The Star Wars sequel trilogy had a ton of cameos, but Daniel Craig’s two-minute appearance in The Force Awakens may reign supreme. Craig played a stormtrooper who was Jedi mind-tricked by a captured Rey. Speaking on BBC Radio 1, the actor explained how he ended up making a cameo in The Force Awakens, saying:
You really have to possess some true star power in order to get your way into a Star Wars movie, and being James Bond is definitely a serious flex. You can't help but appreciate the fact that Daniel Craig loves the franchise so much that he did what he could to get himself into the movie. But of course, there can sometimes be discourse when it comes to George Lucas' storied franchise. Here's what the actor had to say about the drama that followed:
Admittedly, Daniel Craig was in a very tough position, considering the fact that he couldn't actually reveal his cameo. Anyone who knows the Star Wars franchise is aware of the secrecy that surrounds it. Some may argue that the star could've found another way to react to that question. But in the long run, it did throw most people off the trail, right?
One would imagine that the next Bond will surely be able to use their cache to make an appearance in whatever they please. However, said actor still needs to be found. Tom Hardy, who has constantly come up as a successor to Daniel Craig, has reacted to the rumors and has also gotten approval from one of Craig’s Bond co-stars. Meanwhile, Craig hilariously shot down Hugh Jackman’s chances at taking over as Bond. Amid the rumors, one thing that is clear is that the person who takes over the role is going to have some massive shoes to fill.
While Daniel Craig has some regrets about his tenure as James Bond, it seems he's still happy that it did land him that Star Wars gig. Yet I'd imagine that the crowning jewel of his 007 career will be No Time To Die. It seems to have provided the perfect end to his run and one that is satisfactory to him. You can check out the movie when it hits theaters in the US on October 8. Also, be sure that you watch this classic Bond film before you see No Time to Die to enhance your viewing experience.
