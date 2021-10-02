Daniel Craig Reveals How James Bond Helped Him Land That Star Wars Cameo, Plus The Internet Drama He Accidentally Created Because Of It

The long-anticipated, and much delayed, No Time To Die is finally here, and it’s already shaping up to be one of the biggest movie events of the year. Daniel Craig’s final outing as Bond is a perfect ending to an unprecedented run as 007, and long-time fans love what the film has accomplished. Craig became a genuine superstar during his run as Bond and benefited greatly from portraying the iconic secret agent. Now, he's recently revealed how the role helped him land that Star Wars cameo, and he also shed light on the internet drama he accidentally created because of it.

The Star Wars sequel trilogy had a ton of cameos, but Daniel Craig’s two-minute appearance in The Force Awakens may reign supreme. Craig played a stormtrooper who was Jedi mind-tricked by a captured Rey. Speaking on BBC Radio 1 , the actor explained how he ended up making a cameo in The Force Awakens, saying:

I suppose that’s the perk. It opens a few doors. Because I don’t think I could have done that if I hadn’t have been James Bond. Yeah, there are lovely, lovely things like that. And having the chutzpah to do that is because I’m James Bond; I wouldn’t have done that any other way. But I asked the Second AD on Star Wars, a lovely guy called Ben Dixon. I said, ‘Ben, c’mon. C’mon. I can be a stormtrooper.’ He went and asked J.J., J.J. was like ‘get him’ and he gave me a scene! I just thought I was going to stand at the back holding the gun. I would have been happy with that, but he actually gave me a scene. quote here

You really have to possess some true star power in order to get your way into a Star Wars movie, and being James Bond is definitely a serious flex. You can't help but appreciate the fact that Daniel Craig loves the franchise so much that he did what he could to get himself into the movie. But of course, there can sometimes be discourse when it comes to George Lucas' storied franchise. Here's what the actor had to say about the drama that followed:

Well, I did this thing which kind of apparently made people angry, because they asked me and I went, ‘What the fuck would I want to be in a Star Wars movie for?’ Because I was like very happy to play around with the fact, just to keep it under wraps, because everyone was going ‘that’s the rumor.’ I was like, ‘That’s news to me.’ It did and I actually kept it out. Then suddenly it became something. You can’t always do that. It was just nice to play that so it was a nice surprise. I’m still waiting on the check by the way. Unbelievable.

Admittedly, Daniel Craig was in a very tough position, considering the fact that he couldn't actually reveal his cameo. Anyone who knows the Star Wars franchise is aware of the secrecy that surrounds it. Some may argue that the star could've found another way to react to that question. But in the long run, it did throw most people off the trail, right?

One would imagine that the next Bond will surely be able to use their cache to make an appearance in whatever they please. However, said actor still needs to be found. Tom Hardy, who has constantly come up as a successor to Daniel Craig, has reacted to the rumors and has also gotten approval from one of Craig’s Bond co-stars. Meanwhile, Craig hilariously shot down Hugh Jackman’s chances at taking over as Bond. Amid the rumors, one thing that is clear is that the person who takes over the role is going to have some massive shoes to fill.