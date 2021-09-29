No Time To Die Reactions Are In, Here’s What People Are Saying About Daniel Craig’s Final James Bond Movie

Well, folks, the end of an era is almost upon us. In 2006, Daniel Craig succeeded Pierce Brosnan as the cinematic James Bond for Casino Royale, and went on to reprise the role in 2008’s Quantum of Solace, 2012’s Skyfall and 2015’s Spectre. Now, after being delayed for a year and a half, Craig’s final Bond outing, No Time to Die, is over a week away from being released domestically. However, some folks have already gotten to see the latest James Bond movie, and are now sharing their reactions to it online.

Starting off, CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg stated that No Time to Die ranks right in the middle of Daniel Craig’s James Bond run quality-wise, and while there are some issues with the movie, it’s nonetheless a solid watch.

Next up, CinemaBlend’s resident James Bond expert Mike Reyes declared that No Time to Die wraps up Daniel Craig’s time as James Bond excellently, and that it’s comparable to 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, which was George Lazenby’s first and only time playing Bond.

Finally in CinemaBlend’s corner, Dirk Libbey said that while No Time to Die ironically doesn’t feel like a traditional James Bond movie, the same was said about Casino Royale. As such, it’s only appropriate that Daniel Craig’s Bond tenure conclude with the same kind of spirit that it began with a decade and a half ago.

Elsewhere on the interwebs, Erik Davis from Fandango was a big fan of No Time to Die, commending both the movie’s onscreen and offscreen talent, though he added in a followup tweet that the newest Bond flick will be “divisive.”

Collider’s Perri Nemiroff was also pleased with No Time to Die for the most part, and specifically mentioned Ana de Armas’ Paloma as her favorite part of the movie.

Mike Ryan from Uproxx had more mixed feelings about No Time to Die, saying how the plot was nonsensical and comparable to a plot from one of the Roger Moore-led James Bond movies, but also acknowledging that he likes the Moore era, so he was more up fro that kind of story than other people might be.

Finally, Fandom’s Eric Goldman was also largely happy with how No Time to Die finished the Daniel Craig James Bond saga and mentioned in a separate tweet enjoyed Ana de Armas’ role in the movie too, although he wishes she had gotten more screen time.

These are just a handful of the No Time to Die reactions that have been posted, so feel free to look around to see what other people are saying. Overall, it sounds like while this won’t go down as the best James Bond film of all time, there are enough enjoyable elements to certainly place it among the better entries in the franchise. Those of you looking for more in-depth thoughts on No Time to Die can read CinemaBlend’s review of the movie.

Along with the previously mentioned actors, No Time to Die’s cast includes Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltz and Rory Kinnear reprising their respective roles, as well as Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik and Billy Magnussen getting in on the action. Regular moviegoers in the UK will be able to judge No Time to Die for themselves starting this Thursday, September 30, while US moviegoers will have to wait until October 8. Learn what other movies are left to come out this year in our 2021 release schedule.