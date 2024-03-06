As Daniel Day-Lewis Remains Retired From Acting, Director Jim Sheridan Explains How 'Seven Thousand Choices' On Streamers Factor Into His Decision

After wrapping production on Phantom Thread in 2017, Daniel Day-Lewis put out a statement announcing his retirement from acting. This came as a shock to many, as fans were hoping for more films starring the Oscar winner. And hasn’t done another movie since though, as of late, rumors have suggested that Day-Lewis ould potentially sign on to another film. However, according to director Jim Sheridan, these rumors are unfounded, and the actor remains firm on his retirement. Apparently, streaming and the "seven thousand choices" it offers may be partially to blame for that stance.

Jim Sheridan was one of Daniel Day-Lewis’ most frequent collaborators. He worked with the actor three times, on In the Name of the Father, The Boxer and My Left Foot. The third entry in that lineup won him his first Academy Award. Sheridan is apparently one of the many filmmakers who have tried to talk Day-Lewis out of his retirement, and he has not been successful. Sheridan revealed that while he would love to make another movie with the Crucible actor, Day-Lewis doesn’t want to return to his craft in the age of streaming, which features a wide range of content options. Sheridan told Screen Daily :

He says he’s done, I keep talking to him. I’d love to do something with him again. He’s like everybody else, he opens up the streamers and there’s seven thousand choices, none of them are good. Film has been moved out of the public domain into a private domain – you have a remote, you can stop it. It’s not the same experience. It’d be great to see Daniel coming back and doing something ‘cos he’s so good.

Streaming has been cited as a major frustration for many creatives, so much so that it has led to a lot of veterans leaving the industry. Quentin Tarantino has expressed his own displeasure with streaming , and the practice is seemingly one of the many reasons the director will retire himself after helming his tenth film. As for the Lincoln star, he previously stated many times that he planned to retire, before he actually went through with it. But it's now interesting to hear that streaming seems to be an additional factor holding him back from returning to his craft.

One of the reasons previously accepted as to why Daniel Day-Lewis decided to retire was his famous association with method acting . The actor has gone through extreme lengths for a role, having remained in character throughout the entirety of production on a movie. The practice is controversial, but Day-Lewis is the only actor to have three Best Actor Oscars . So you can’t argue with the results. However, this method can take a toll on the mind of a performer, as each role becomes a massive undertaking emotionally.

While some may not have believed the celebrated performer would stay away from the silver screen forever, based on these comments by Jim Sheridan, it seems like the actor’s mind has not been changed. Director Paul Thomas Anderson said that he believed the actor was serious about his retirement in 2017, but some hoped a great role or a script could lure him back. The era of streaming doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, so it's likely that fans (unfortunately) can’t expect another movie from the star anytime soon, no matter who the director is.