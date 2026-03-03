Daniel Radcliffe Revealed The Projects He's Most Recognized For Outside Of Harry Potter (And One Of Them He's Not Even In)
Daniel Radcliffe will forever be known as Harry Potter. However, that doesn’t mean that everybody wants Daniel Radcliffe to know that. The actor says that there are other movies and shows that people will bring up when they meet him, although one of them isn’t a movie he was actually in.
Even Daniel Radcliffe knows that everybody knows him from the Harry Potter movies. But in a conversation with ScreenRant he says that a lot of people make a point to claim that they’re not Potter fans when they meet him. Radcliffe says many of them will reference his more oddball films, like Swiss Army Man or Guns Akimbo, as well as his appearance on Ricky Gervais’ hit comedy series. Radcliffe said…
I mean, I’m not even a massive Harry Potter fan, but I wouldn’t bother to tell Daniel Radcliffe that if I met him. Some people apparently feel that they’re too cool for school and want to be sure the actor knows they don’t like the kid wizard movies, and what they actually like are his more unusual and lesser-seen projects. To be fair, both Swiss Army Man, in which Radcliffe plays a corpse, and Guns Akimbo, in which he plays a guy who ends up with handguns fused in both hands, are really great movies that you should see.
Daniel Radcliffe takes it all in stride, it seems. Having said that, there is one franchise other than Harry Potter that the actor says he will get recognized for, which is a problem because he’s not Elijah Wood. Radcliffe said…
I mean, it’s true that Elijah Wood and Daniel Radcliffe were both in major fantasy franchises around the same time. That said, they’re not exactly similar franchises, the two actors don’t really look alike, and Wood is a decade older than Radcliffe. The pair doesn’t necessarily have that much in common beyond success.
Of course, with a new Harry Potter series on the way, perhaps fewer people will remember Daniel Radcliffe from Harry Potter as time goes on. There will still be plenty of things for fans to know him from. Hopefully, all the movies he was actually in.
