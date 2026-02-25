I Just Found How Many Minutes Of Screen Time Draco Malfoy Has In The Whole Harry Potter Series And My Mind Is Blown

Tom Felton’s Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series (which you can catch with an HBO Max subscription) has become a pretty legendary film villain. In a tribute to just how great Felton is in his performances, his presence is certainly felt much more than his face appears. The character is not on screen nearly as much as one might think. In fact, across all eight films, he never even hits the 10-minute mark in any one of them.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Draco Has Less Than 32 Minutes Of Screentime, Total!

I’ll admit that there are many, much bigger fans of the Harry Potter series than I am. I watched all the book-to-screen adaptations at least a couple of times, so I’m not, like, a total noob, but I’ve never read the books, and I haven’t memorized every moment of the movies. That’s probably why it came as such a shock to me when I discovered that Draco only has a total of 31 minutes and change worth of screentime across the whole series, which totals 1,179 minutes.

That really blew my mind. Breaking down the series by each movie, it’s even more dramatic. The movie where he shows up the most is Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, but it’s still barely over eight minutes, total. In the Order of the Phoenix, Draco appears for barely over one minute total. I know he’s not really key to that part of the story, but for a character who's such an important villain over the series, it was shocking to see how little he actually appears.

Draco Has Less Than 32 Minutes Of Screentime, Total! $63.31 at Amazon

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

I Do Need To Put This In A Little Perspective

So, some nuance is needed here. While Draco only has about 32 minutes of screen time, he does rank seventh overall in terms of character screentime. It turns out, when you count up the minutes, he’s not alone in how little he actually appears. Snape, for example, played by the late, great Alan Rickman, is another huge character in the series, yet he only has about 43 minutes of screentime. Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane) may be a giant, but we only see him for less than 25 minutes in total.

Of course, the main three characters, Harry, Hermione, and Ron, played by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, respectively, get the most time on screen, by far. Each character clocks in well over three hours, each. Harry, unsurprisingly, has the most, with close to nine hours of the 19 and a half hours or so. Professor Dumbeldore, played by Richard Harris until his death after Chamber of Secrets, and then by Michael Gambon, is the only other character who is on screen for more than an hour in total across the franchise.

I guess this shouldn’t be such a surprise, as Harry’s story is full of colorful characters and multiple villains, but it still shocks me. It will be interesting to see how things play out in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series.