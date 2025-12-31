A Harry Potter Star Got Candid About The Potential To Be ‘Shackled’ To The Franchise, And I'm Impressed By His Constant Reinvention
The long game behind one Harry Potter star’s career choices.
For many actors who grow up inside a massive film franchise, that first breakout role can loom over their careers for years. Some embrace it, while others spend a long time trying to move past it. That’s why it’s refreshing to hear a former Wizarding World Universe star speak so candidly about his relationship with Harry Potter and his determination not to be “shackled” by it. Honestly, his ability to keep reinventing himself is impressive.
Harry Melling, who played Dudley Dursley in five of the eight Harry Potter films, recently reflected on his early career and the mindset he had even as a child actor. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, he explained that his ambitions were already pointing in a different direction. Even while working on Harry Potter, Melling said theater was always his true passion:
That perspective alone helps explain why Melling’s post-Potter career looks the way it does. Instead of chasing familiar roles, he’s built a résumé filled with unpredictable performances. From his standout work with the Coen Brothers to his role in The Queen’s Gambit, Melling has made a habit of disappearing into characters that don’t come with easy labels.
At the same time, he’s honest about the pressure that comes with being associated with a franchise as massive as Harry Potter. Gratitude doesn’t cancel out the risk of being boxed in. He continued:
Melling isn’t dismissing where he came from, he’s just refusing to let it define where he’s going. In fact, one of his most relatable analogies puts the whole thing into perspective. Finally, he added:
That mindset makes his recent choices make so much sense. From his upcoming work in Pillion to his continued commitment to theater and indie films, Harry Melling seems far more interested in growth than comfort.
Honestly, that’s what makes his career so impressive to watch. He’s not chasing nostalgia, but instead is building his oeuvre by simply adding to it, with interesting roles after interesting roles. Whether it's as Edgar Allan Poe in The Pale Blue Eye (streaming with a Netflix subscription) or a charismatic limbless man in The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Melling is almost unrecognizable in each new performance and is always giving it his all.
For fans who want to revisit where it all began, Harry Melling’s breakout performance as Dudley Dursley is still easy to find. The entire Harry Potter film series is currently available to stream with an HBO Max subscription, making it easy to revisit his earliest significant role before he began carving out the career he has today.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
