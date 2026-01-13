Jennifer Lawrence On Awkward Celebrity Moments Like The Time She ‘Frightened Draco Malfoy’ On Late Night

Given that Jennifer Lawrence has been a major star for some time now, she’s no stranger to late-night talk shows. Lawrence has popped up on her fair share of chat shows, and some of those appearances have gone viral for one reason or another. As enjoyable as it may be to watch Lawrence in those circumstances, it seems she’s personally experienced some embarrassing moments with celebrities while appearing on such series. Apparently, there was even one instance in which she “frightened” Harry Potter’s Tom Felton.

Lawrence has indeed had her share of funny encounters with fellow stars over the years. In one particular instance, she fangirled out over Jack Nicholson when they met at the Oscars the same year she won Best Actress. That run-in was what prompted the hosts of the Smartless podcast to ask Lawrence about her most recent embarrassing interaction with another celebrity. The witty actress name-dropped the aforementioned Draco Malfoy actor and recalled what happened when they were both at The Tonight Show:

I think, I like, frightened Draco Malfoy. Uh, what’s his name? Tom Felton. Yeah, we were doing Fallon, and you know how dark it is in those — like when you’re behind the curtain or whatever. It’s so dark on the late shows, and I had finished and was walking out. He was going to go on after me, and I was just like, [makes random noises], and I like scared him. He was like [gasps].

Honestly, I can’t help but chuckle a bit due to the fact that Felton – who’s currently playing Malfoy again amid Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’s Broadway run – always seems to be so chill. The thought of him being somewhat taken aback is funny though, at the same time, I can also see how Jennifer Lawrence would find the run-in somewhat cringeworthy. Most of us likely have those awkward social interactions that we’d like to put out of our heads. (I know I have a couple.)

What I appreciate, though, is just how candid Jennifer Lawrence continues to be when it comes to her quirks and certain aspects of her career. She’s a star who doesn’t mind acknowledging that she looks crazy while drunk on the red carpet and getting real about her past public persona. From a career perspective, she’s also opened up about how hard it can be for her when her movies are slammed by critics and the general public. All in all, this kind of transparency is refreshing.

To that end, the Winter’s Bone star also told the Smartless hosts that she’s had other moments in which she’s had to do her best to keep calm around other celebrities. She specifically named Nathan Fielder and Larry David as people she’d have visceral responses to. As for why it’s tough to be around such stars, Lawrence said:

A Nathan Fielder and Larry David, they’re intense because it’s their brain, but you like their personality and their brain, not just what they do. If they don’t like me, then why would I like me? I want their approval. [Laughs]

I’d argue that, at this point in her career, Jennifer Lawrence doesn’t exactly need the approval of her peers. She’s more than proven herself and, as of late, she’s been promoting her new film, Die My Love, for which critics have showered praise upon her lead performance. So, if I were her, I wouldn’t fret too much, even if her run-in with the fan-favorite “Daddy Draco” may not have gone well.