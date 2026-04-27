Daniel Radcliffe Used To Be Stressed Fans Saw Him As Harry Potter. How He Turned Things Around
The Boy Who Lived has new perspective.
The Wizarding World continues to be a wildly popular global IP, but arguably the most iconic aspect are the Harry Potter movies. That franchise (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription) made household names out the Potter cast, who grew up before our eyes. Chief among them was Daniel Radcliffe himself, who used to be stressed when fans saw him as The Boy Who Lived. Although now it looks like his perspective has changed.
Daniel Radcliffe recently did a Harry Potter movie bracket, so he's obviously more comfortable with his tenure at Hogwarts when when he had just finished the franchise. In an interview with Rolling Stone, to which the actor said:
Points were made. The Harry Potter films are constantly re-watched to this day, so there are entire generations who were brought up on Daniel Radcliffe performance as the title character. And the Tony-winning actor seems to think this is actually a good thing, as it will encourage them to try out some of his other credits from the screen and stage.Article continues below
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Radcliffe has heard every Harry Potter joke imaginable, and has also likely been accosted by countless fans over the years. Later in the same interview, he went on to explain how he was originally insecure about his ties to his signature character. As he put it:
Of course, Radcliffe has proven himself as an accomplished stage actor, recently winning the Tony for his work on Merrily We Roll Along (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription). But in the beginning of his time on the stage he was seemingly worried about the perception he was only hired due to his work on Potter. Luckily that's not the case anymore.
Soon enough there will be new Boy Who Lived, thanks to the upcoming Harry Potter TV show. We'll just have to see if this makes Daniel Radcliffe any less synonymous with his time in the Wizarding World. Personally, I'm not holding my breath.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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