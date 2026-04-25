Bobby Moynihan Had An Honestly Hilarious Response To Daniel Radcliffe Realizing SNL Might Be The ‘Last Time’ He’d Play Harry Potter
This is great.
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I would have never expected this, but Bobby Moynihan, yes, of Saturday Night Live fame, was a part of a significant Harry Potter moment for Daniel Radcliffe. However, the comedian hilariously could contribute nothing to it. Radcliffe was hosting an episode of the comedy show, and realized a Potter-based sketch may have been his final performance as the titular character. Now, the former SNL star has shared the story behind what happened, and why he felt the way he did in the moment.
Moynihan is currently working alongside Radcliffe in The Fall And Rise Of Reggie Dinkins (which you can stream with a Peacock subscription), so the fact a Potter story might come up is not that unusual, and he talked about his co-star during an appearance on the Daily Beast's Obsessed podcast. He and Radcliffe were working on a sketch where Harry Potter returned to Hogwarts, trying to relive his glory days, and the moment got a little heavy:
If Daniel Radcliffe were looking for someone who understood the gravitas of what it meant to play Harry Potter for the last time, Bobby Moynihan was not the person. Of course, he undoubtedly knew of the franchise and how beloved the movies were, but as he went on to say in the podcast, a true fan might've died to be in that same position.Article continues below
I know the quote may make it seem like Daniel Radcliffe might've had second thoughts about Saturday Night Live being his final Harry Potter portrayal, but the actor has famously rejected the idea of returning to the role. Now, with a new HBO series on the way, the odds of him reprising the role feel slim to none, though he's joked about playing other characters in the show.
Context is always important, however, and I need to point out that this Saturday Night Live sketch aired in January of 2012. It was close to six months after the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, which makes it feel much more impactful. It also explains the potential pressure Bobby Moynihan felt, and why he felt obligated to bring up that he never saw the movies. I'm curious if he'll be tuning in with others to watch the series when it is available with an HBO Max subscription.
As mentioned, readers can catch up on The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins on Peacock (which is also where you can see old episodes of SNL). It's one of my favorites on the 2026 TV schedule, and worth a watch for anyone who still hasn't checked it out!
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Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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