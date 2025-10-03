David Zucker Explains Why The Director’s Cut Of Airplane! Is Actually Shorter Than The Original
Longer isn't always better.
Decades of DVD, Blu-ray and home video releases have taught us to expect certain things out of a director’s cut. Typically we get additional scenes, more runtime put into side characters and secondary plots and perhaps some material that was too raunchy or gory for the theatrical version. It varies a bit, of course, but the one consistent throughline is they’re almost always longer (sometimes way longer), the result of a director not having to worry about pleasing casual moviegoers or reducing runtime to get in an extra screening each day at the theater.
Not Airplane! Airplane! is one of the few director’s cuts that is actually shorter than the movie that went to theaters. That’s because instead of adding stuff in, directors David Zucker, Jerry Zucker and Jim Abrahams have slowly trimmed the movie and made it snappier over the years. We spoke to David Zucker about why, and here’s what he told us…
Airplane!’s three directors have moved on to other projects and made additional spoof movies, but they’ve never totally gotten away from Airplane! They very famously weren’t involved in the sequel, but in the nearly fifty years since the movie came out, they’ve continued screening it around the world. That means they’ve been present as thousands and thousands of fans have watched it.
That’s made them uniquely aware of what jokes are working and what jokes are not working. It’s made them very fixated on the pace of the movie, which is why they’ve slowly cut out bits they felt like went on for too long or jokes that just weren’t working. The end result has been a version that’s now a full three minutes shorter that they screen at events.
In case you were wondering, these events are still happening. There’s actually a screening tonight (October 3rd) in Seattle of the aforementioned director’s cut, and David Zucker and star Robert Hays will be there in person to take questions from the audience. Some tickets are still available. There’s also one next month in Denver.
Airplane! is one of the most beloved comedies in the history of Hollywood and is widely credited for popularizing the spoof form of comedy to the point where Zucker even teaches online classes on spoof writing. Many fans and critics consider it a masterwork, but apparently, it’s even better with three minutes shaved off. I’ll have to attend one of these events and see for myself.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mack Rawden is the Editor-In-Chief of CinemaBlend. He first started working at the publication as a writer back in 2007 and has held various jobs at the site in the time since including Managing Editor, Pop Culture Editor and Staff Writer. He now splits his time between working on CinemaBlend’s user experience, helping to plan the site’s editorial direction and writing passionate articles about niche entertainment topics he’s into. He graduated from Indiana University with a degree in English (go Hoosiers!) and has been interviewed and quoted in a variety of publications including Digiday. Enthusiastic about Clue, case-of-the-week mysteries, a great wrestling promo and cookies at Disney World. Less enthusiastic about the pricing structure of cable, loud noises and Tuesdays.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.