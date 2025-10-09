One Freakier Friday Deleted Scene Gives More Insight Into Lindsay Lohan's Body-Swapped Mom Role, And I Can't Wait To See More

When it comes to 2025 movie releases , I don’t think I’ve laughed harder than when Freakier Friday came out . The long-awaited sequel that has Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis swapping bodies with teenagers is a blast, and after finding box office success over the summer, it’s available to own on digital platforms. You know what that means: bonus features!

We have an exclusive look at one of the 10 deleted scenes that will be included in your Freakier Friday purchase if you grab a digital copy. Take a look:

The sequence titled “Malibu Shark” extends the portion of Freakier Friday where Lindsay Lohan’s Anna Coleman, who is stuck in the body of her teen daughter, Harper, has been sentenced to detention, with her mom Tess (Curtis) in the body of her step-daughter-to-be, Lily. While they are picking up recyclables from underneath the bleachers, the deleted scene shows more depth to Anna and Harper’s relationship through a conversation with a couple of her friends.

Anna learns that Harper is prone to keep secrets from her mom, such as the time she came face-to-face with a great white shark or sneaked on a yacht with them. Since her friends are unknowingly speaking to Harper’s mom, they had no idea of course, but Anna’s reaction shows some of the pitfalls of swapping bodies with your daughter. Clearly, they had become not as close, and Anna’s deep want to keep Harper safe led her to hide things from her, and perhaps talk to Grandma Tess instead.

The deleted scene offers more from the original script about the relationships at the core of Freakier Friday, as well as some additional laughs. It only makes me want to see more of what’s in store from the bonus features. As mentioned before, there are nine more deleted scenes to find, including an extended dance lesson with SNL star Chloe Fineman, more from the pickleball game, and Elaine Hendrix’s reunion with Lindsay Lohan after they worked together previously on The Parent Trap.

Freakier Friday came together thanks to fans calling for it for years. Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan have remained friends since the movie came out in 2003, and they jumped at the chance at expanding the story of the Coleman’s over 20 years after the original movie. It’s a lot of fun to see what Anna is like as a mom, what Tess is like as a grandmother, and what happens when a new body-swapping story between four people unfolds.

There were tons of fun callbacks to the original movie and fun developments for supporting characters, like confirming one theory I had about Chad Michael Murray’s Jake . You can check it out at home on Disney . It’s available to own on Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango At Home, Movies Anywhere, Xfinity and YouTube. It’s also coming to Blu-ray on November 11.