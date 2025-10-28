I Never Saw This Avengers: Endgame Deleted Scene With Rocket Throwing Shade At The Avengers (And Now I Wish It Didn’t Get Cut)

When Avengers: Endgame was released in theaters over six years ago (my god, has it really been that long?), one of the major concerns about it was the runtime. At over three hours in length, it was quite a long movie for people to sit through. In the end, I think the runtime was used quite well, and the movie didn’t need to be significantly shorter. In fact, I’m now wishing the movie was about 20 seconds longer.

While I know that a lot of the special features that are put on Blu-rays are available with my Disney+ subscription, I guess I’ve never been through all the deleted scenes for Avengers: Endgame. I recently came across one on YouTube I had never seen before that I wish had made the final cut. It includes Rocket giving the Avengers a hard time for their battle with the Chitari in the original Avengers movie, and it’s got Rocket’s trademark humor. Check it out.

3. "Suckiest Army in the Galaxy" Avengers: Endgame Deleted Scene - YouTube Watch On

The scene is set early in the events of Avengers: Endgame. Rocket is watching footage of the Chitari attack on New York, likely as part of the group’s planning out their strategy for using time travel to get the Infinity Stones and bring back people. Rocket is shocked it took the Avengers so long to beat what he calls the “suckiest army in the galaxy.” He finds it hilarious that they didn’t know that destroying the mothership was the strategy.

While the scene is great and pretty funny, considering that Avengers: Endgame was three hours long, it’s not hard to guess why this scene was cut. It’s simply unnecessary to the plot. And with the movie being as long as it is (and it having a great deal of plot to get through) there just isn’t a lot of room for scenes that aren’t strictly needed.

The Russo Brothers clearly decided early on that this scene wasn’t going to make the cut. The CGI to create Rocket is unfinished, which means that while the work was started to include the scene in the film, the decision was made to remove it, and then work to complete the sequence ceased.

Rocket’s humor is something that will likely be missing from the next Avengers movie. Bradley Cooper and the rest of the new Guardians of the Galaxy team were missing from the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement, which doesn’t guarantee they won’t appear, but certainly does make it highly unlikely we’ll see them. While Rocket’s story certainly had a satisfying conclusion in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, I will miss these sorts of jokes.