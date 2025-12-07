I Just Found Out Jim Carrey Almost Starred In Meet The Parents, But That's Not Even The Wildest BTS Fact
That would have been a WILD movie!
It has been 25 years since Meet the Parents landed on the big screen and gave audiences one of the most anxiety-inducing and hilarious comedies of all time. One of the best 2000s movies, the intense comedy starring Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro has since launched a franchise (with another entry debuting on the 2026 movie schedule).
I recently learned that the whole shebang could have looked much different, with Jim Carrey playing Greg Focker. But you know, that’s not even the wildest behind-the-scenes fact I’ve learned about the movie. In fact, I have a double-whammy of wild information to break down. Let’s get into it…
Jim Carrey Was Not Only Attached, He Came Up With The Focker Name
Meet the Parents, which is a remake of a 1992 indie comedy of the same name, will always be remembered as one of Ben Stiller’s best movies, but the Severance director wasn’t the original choice to play Greg Focker. That actor was Jim Carrey, who was literally on top of the world when the film was being developed in the late 1990s (We all recall his insane 1994 box office run, right?), but it just wasn’t to be.
During a 2008 interview on Larry King Live, Carrey was asked by the late talk show legend if there was a project he regretted turning down. While he initially didn’t want to say he regretted stepping away, the Hollywood funnyman did open up about Meet the Parents, saying that he was developing it before adding that he came up with a key character name:
The “Focker” name, which has been used in the two sequels – 2004’s Meet the Fockers and 2010’s Little Fockers – and the upcoming fourth installment titled Focker-in-Law, has been used as a recurring joke time and time again, and I guess we have Carrey to thank. That said, I’m very much interested in seeing what this original version of the comedy was all about.
What’s Even Crazier Is That Steven Spielberg Almost Directed Meet The Parents
Not only was Carrey originally set to star in Meet the Parents, but Steven Spielberg was also initially attached to direct the 2000 comedy. Ever since learning of this, I’ve been sitting here trying to imagine what a comedy from the director behind Jurassic Park, Jaws, and the Indiana Jones franchise would be like. But I was also interested in finding out what happened.
In a 2025 interview with Yahoo! Movies, Jay Roach, who would eventually go on to direct Meet the Parents and its 2004 sequel, explained that Spielberg took a liking to the project after he sent a copy of Jim Herzfeld and John Hamburg’s screenplay to DreamWorks. While the legendary filmmaker was initially going to make it, things didn’t work out:
Admittedly, it would have been cool to see what the comedy would have been like under Spielberg’s direction, especially if he had brought John Williams over with him. I guess this will just be a big what-if…
If you want to watch Meet the Parents, it’s currently streaming for anyone with a Peacock subscription.
