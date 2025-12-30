George Clooney Explains How Ocean's 14 Will Differ From The Previous Movies, And I Like That This Won't Just Be A Nostalgia Grab

It looks like, after nearly 20 years, fans of a certain series of comedic heist films are actually getting closer to another entry that will see them enjoying more one-liners from the Ocean’s franchise. It was back in 2024 that word of Ocean’s 14 finally being in the works was confirmed by George Clooney, who talked about having a script that the returning players loved. Several movie franchises have been revived after long absences from the big screen, but the 2025 movies star has now opened up about how this sequel will be different, and I love that it’s not just a nostalgia grab.

What George Clooney Has Said About Ocean’s 14 Being Different From The Others In The Franchise

Across three films so far (starting with Ocean’s 11 in 2001), we’ve watched as George Clooney’s Danny Ocean has masterminded and led a team of incredibly diverse con artists and thieves through one massive heist after another. While the initial run of the franchise ended in 2007 (not including the loosely related all-female offshoot, Ocean’s 8 in 2018), fans have clamored for more.

Though star Don Cheadle once noted that plans for another sequel stalled after the 2008 death of franchise player Bernie Mac, it seems clear that the Jay Kelly lead never fully gave up hope, and kept the dream of Ocean’s 14 alive over the years. So, what’s going to set this film apart from the others that have gone before? When speaking with Variety, Clooney answered that query by saying:

There was something about the idea that we’re too old to do what we used to do, but we’re still smart enough to know how to get away with something, that just appeals to me. They’ve lost a step, and they need to find a way to work around their limitations.

OK. I gotta say, I’m really into this idea, though I clearly have no clue exactly how it will play into the story. A lot of people simply won’t get this, but being middle aged (as Cheadle and Clooney’s fellow main cast members like Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and Julia Roberts - who are all said to be returning - all are) is legit no joke. Theoretically, you’re in a life stage where you know and understand more than ever before because of experience, but you are also in the throes of getting old and truly not being able to do the same things you used to, at least not in the same way. And, frankly, it can really suck.

While things didn’t always go smoothly for the Ocean’s crew (that’s part of what made the movies so much fun), trying to pull off a major heist now is probably going to take some rejiggering, compared to how they used to do things. If the story will also factor in the team not being together regularly over the past two decades so they can fleece more casino owners or whatever, then not only do they need to get reacquainted in general, but they’ll also need to accommodate their altered skill sets.

What this basically means is that a little bit of real life will be worked into the newest Ocean’s heist, and I can’t wait to see how that plays out.