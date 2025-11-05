Ahead Of Toy Story 5’s Release, Tom Hanks Explained Why ‘About 80 Minutes’ Of The Original Movie Had To Be ‘Completely Thrown Out’
That's a lot of work to just be shelved!
Although Pixar was started in 1986, the animation studio made the jump to theatrical filmmaking in 1995 with Toy Story, the first entirely computer-animated feature film. 30 years later, not only is Pixar still regularly churning out movies, but the Toy Story franchise remains thriving. With half a year to go until Toy Story 5 hits the 2026 movies schedule, Tom Hanks, the voice of Woody, explained why “almost 80 minutes” of the original movie needed to be “completely thrown out,” thus necessitating the delay of its release.
When Hanks stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to plug his new play, This World of Tomorrow, the titular host mentioned that its been 30 years since the public met Woody, Tim Allen’s Buzz Lightyear and the rest of these anthropomorphic toy characters. Hanks then started talking about how much longer it’s been for Toy Story cast and crew:
One has to wonder that if this original version of Toy Story had made it to theaters, would it have been anywhere near as warmly received as the movie we got? Would it have spawned not just four sequels and a spinoff, but also short films, video games, comic books, theme park attractions and more? Technically we’ll never know for sure, but judging by what Tom Hanks said, it’s unlikely, especially considering the phone call he and the other castmates eventually received from Toy Story’s director. The actor continued:
It was at this point that Tom Hanks and Stephen Colbert joked about how the latter experienced something similar when he learned that The Late Show was cancelled. Then, upon going back to Toy Story, Hanks wrapped up this portion of the interview with the following:
The rest, as they say, is history. Folks who watched Toy Story as a child are now showing this movie and its sequels to their own children. This is one of Pixar’s most well-known properties, and no doubt Disney is willing to drop a pretty penny to make sure that Tom Hanks and Tim Allen come back for each new theatrical installment. As much as I’d like to see those scrapped 80 minutes for historical purposes. I think we can all agree it was a good call that they were thrown out.
Toy Story 5 opens in theaters on June 19, 2026. Stream the previous movies and short films with your Disney+ subscription, and if you’re in New York City, catch Tom Hanks in The World of Tomorrow once it opens November 18th at The Shed.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.