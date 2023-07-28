Dax Shepard And Kristen Bell Had An Absolutely Nightmare Airport Saga, And Spending $600 On Bedding Was Involved

It’s not exactly news that the airline industry has been sort of a mess since the pandemic shutdown, but things haven’t gotten a whole lot better since air travel has attempted to get “back to normal.” While flight delays and cancellations have always been a potential issue, it really seems like they’re happening a lot more often. And when that happens it can end up getting expensive for travelers. Like for Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, who recently spent $600 after a flight was delayed, though they spent it on sheets and pillows.

Dax Shepard posted a video to Instagram which explains their situation. The family was set to fly out of Boston, when a flight that was delayed seven hours, it was then delayed to the next day. Unfortunately, Shepard and Bell could not find a hotel room, everything was apparently booked. The solution? Spend $600 on blankets and pillows, and spend the night on the floor at the airport. Check out the full video.

A post shared by Dax Shepard (@daxshepard) A photo posted by on

The video opens with Dax Shapard making sure we get a good look at his wife's rear, which to be fair is not the first time he's shown off Bell's butt to all of us. As Shepard points out in the video, the money they spent on sheets could have easily been spent on a pretty nice hotel room. The problem was that they just couldn’t get one. There’s a decent chance that if their flight was so significantly delayed, others going in and out of Boston were as well, so there were likely many travelers who needed a place to stay overnight.

Honestly, it looks like the nicest bed you’ll find at the airport. They’ve taken over an area and been able to stretch out, and they seem to be taking the experience in stride. One hopes that all the money spent on sheets, blankets, and pillows at least made their night spent on an airport floor slightly more tolerable. There were almost certainly others who tried to spend the night sitting in chairs, which is not the way you want to try and get any real sleep.

This is really a nightmare. As somebody who recently had to deal with his own seven-hour flight delay, which would have resulted in a 48-hour delay in getting to my destination had I not been willing and able to fly into an entirely different airport, I feel this pain. I at least had the benefit of still being at home when it all went down, so I wasn’t stuck at the airport all night. I did end up needing to book a last-minute hotel room, and at least I was able to do so.

Maybe it makes the mess that is modern air travel easier to deal with knowing that literally everybody has to deal with it, even celebrities. Some celebrities get roasted when they complain about air travel. Shepard and Bell have been married for ten years, so they've certainly had their share of frustrating experiences just like the rest of us. Hopefully, these issues will be overcome eventually, and then flying can just become the normal headache that it once was and not the utter disaster that it has been recently.