Blake Lively Is Reportedly Spending Time Away From The City Amidst Ongoing It Ends With Us Legal Suits

There have been a ton of headlines about Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds lately, mostly surrounding drama behind It Ends With Us (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription). Lawsuits are flying, and as the drama plays out the Gossip Girl cast member is reportedly spending time away from her home in New York City. Let's break it all down.

Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni's company Wayfare Studios started a long legal battle, with the actor/director countersuing with a defamation suit against Lively and Reynolds. Both the legal system and the court of public opinion are in play, and The Daily Mail claims that she's largely been staying away from the city and crowds. She was recently photographed in South Salem, New York with her family, and is reportedly trying to keep her kids away from the drama. An anonymous insider spoke to the outlet, revealing:

Blake is striving for normalcy in her life, but the past few weeks have been incredibly challenging. It seems like every move she makes is now under constant criticism. She feels like her entire life has been turned upside down.

Those following the ongoing situation have likely seen the way that the 37 year-old actress has taking some heat from the public. Case in point: When Lively and Reynolds attended SNL 50 there was a ton of backlash online. And as a result, Reynolds has been noticeably missing from Lively's red carpet appearances. It certainly seems like the online criticism is affecting the A-list couple.

The pair and their children were able to step away from the spot light in South Salem, but they were unfortunately still photographed. According to the same anonymous source, Lively is "constantly mindful of her actions, fearing that people will turn them into something negative." Add in the money involved in the legal battle against Justin Baldoni, and the stakes certainly feel high.

Both Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's legal teams have been hard at work, and there's been no indication that they're trying to settle the matter out of court. The public is already invested in this ongoing drama, and smart money says there will be endless headlines if they actually end up facing off in a court of law.

Of course, there is a possible silver lining to this viral situation. They say all publicity is good publicity, so its possible that this ongoing discourse will result in even more eyes on Another Simple Favor when its arrives on Amazon next month. And since so many of us have Amazon Prime accounts, it has the potential to reach a very wide audience.

All will be revealed when Another Simple Favor hits March 7th as part of the 2025 movie release list. As for Lively's legal issues, the situation is ongoing.