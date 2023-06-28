Alec Baldwin Complained About His Delayed Flight On Social Media, And The Internet Is Now Roasting Him For It

Celebrities are just like us: they have horrible flight experiences too! Take Alec Baldwin , who took to social media this week to ask “Why are U.S. airlines so shitty?” while on a flight from New Jersey to Vancouver, Canada. The actor, noted for his Saturday Night Live impressions and famed movies like Beetlejuice and The Hunt for Red October, felt strongly about his delayed flight, but the internet totally humbled him (as it does).

Baldwin went on Instagram to share a photo of himself on a plane and complained in the caption that he had to sit at the gate and wait to get in the air for hours and hours. Take a look:

A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@alecbaldwininsta) A photo posted by on

For a bit of perspective, a nonstop flight from Newark to Vancouver typically takes around six hours for a plane. But according to Baldwin, he was waiting for the flight itself to take off for that time. The actor then took to social media again to post another picture with the updated wait time:

A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@alecbaldwininsta) A photo posted by on

While tons of fans sympathized with the actor, sharing their own horror stories in the comment section being on planes, a lot of people on the internet also roasted him for complaining too. As one user said:

Imagine how the folks feel in economy.

It’s hard to hear a celebrity complain. Actors like Alec Baldwin make significant amounts of money and get special treatment all the time, so people don’t always respond well to things like this. As another commenter wrote:

Can’t you afford a private jet?

A fair point was made, but it’s actually preferable that Alec Baldwin fly with the people if you factor how flight CO2 emissions are affecting our planet. Celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift were seriously roasted for their reported private jet usage last year. So while it’s great to see Baldwin is doing his part, that means he gets to complain about the state of U.S. airlines these days. Here’s another comment:

Whatever you do DON’T start playing Words With Friends!!!

This is in reference to that time when the actor was reportedly kicked off an American Airlines flight for playing Words With Friends back in 2011, which he complained about on Twitter . Per the airline, he was “extremely rude to the crew” and used “offensive language” in response to being asked to power down his smartphone, per BBC . Baldwin kept his patience for his recent flight, but he wasn’t pleased with all the waiting around. Here’s one more internet roast from the comments:

Stand up and do a few Tony Bennett numbers for the plane......

This person is referring to the Tony Bennett impressions Alec Baldwin has famously done over the years. Baldwin has, of course, made frequent stops to the NBC series, and has even been a part of some of the best SNL cold opens of all time .