Why MrBeast Fans Are Reportedly Getting Refunds After Disappointing Las Vegas Experience Draws Huge Backlash

This week, MrBeast fans flocked to Las Vegas for an event that promised to be “immersive” and “unforgettable.” However, that’s not what they got, as many expressed frustration over the experience not providing what was advertised. Now, these people are reportedly getting refunds.

What Happened At The MrBeast Event In Las Vegas

MrBeast, whose name is Jimmy Donaldson, is known for his extravagant videos and massive cash prizes. Thanks to his YouTube channel, which has 385 million subscribers, and his show Beast Games (which is streamable with an Amazon Prime subscription ), he’s become a household name. Therefore, it makes sense why so many fans traveled to Las Vegas for a three-day experience put on by Resorts World Las Vegas and the popular influencer.

However, they didn’t get what they paid for, and tickets cost $1,000 according to 8 News Now .

According to Theresa Metta, a fan who went to Vegas with her mom, they did not see any of the events or items that were advertised. She said:

It should have been like mini-games, meet and greets, photo ops, special drinks, and things. Unfortunately, we didn’t get any of that.

Speaking with fans who were there, the outlet reported that when guests checked in, they were told to wait in their hotel room for “a mystery arrival.” That led to some waiting for a day or two in their rooms for what ended up being “a box of chocolates,” according to Metta.

On top of that, people were not thrilled with the mystery bag that was promised. Metta explained that it was supposed to be “exclusive merch,” however, what they got was reportedly clearance items:

It had kid’s shorts, an extra small shirt, a hat, and a medium shirt. If you go to Mrbeast.store to their merchandise right now, all this stuff is on clearance for $9. We were told we’d get exclusive merch. Obviously, that’s not the case.

Many were disappointed by the event as a whole, especially because they had traveled for it. They also were requesting refunds and making their frustration very known, as attendee Abigail Marquez said:

If Jimmy is part of this, I hope he feels good for scamming a whole bunch of adults and their children. That’s how you get subscribers? Cool.

Calling the experience “nothing short of horrible,” Desiree Pineda, who traveled with her son for this, said the initial resolution to all this was a “$50 food and beverage credit.” However, now the outlet has posted an update that attendees will get full refunds.

Now Fans Will Reportedly Recieve Refunds

After all those complaints were made to the Resorts World Las Vegas CEO, 8 News Now reported that attendees “will be fully refunded.”

According to the story’s update, fans got an email about this refund that explained that “expectations were not met during the MrBeast experience.” It sympathized with the frustrations that were vocalized, and it apparently clarified that they will get full refunds over the next three to five days.

So, while it sounds like there’s still a lot to deal with regarding this issue, the company that hosted the event seems to be in the process of paying back everyone.

Overall, this event and the backlash are reminiscent of situations like Fyre Fest and the viral Willy Wonka event . While all three were done on different scales and promised different things, they ultimately faced complaints for not delivering what attendees thought they’d get.

This also isn’t the first time MrBeast has faced controversy. There were polarizing reactions to Beast Games , and earlier this year, the Egyptian government reportedly had a problem with a video he was trying to make with Logan Paul at the Pyramids. Now, he’s dealing with this issue, however, as of right now, he has not personally addressed it on his own social media accounts.

So, as this situation develops, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.