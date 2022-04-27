Days Before Exiting Fast X, Justin Lin Opened Up To Vin Diesel About ‘The Beginning Of An Epic End’
By Sarah El-Mahmoud published
This didn't age well...
The next Fast and the Furious movie hit a major setback this week when this bombshell dropped: Justin Lin will no longer be directing Fast X. After the cast reunited for the first week of production on the highly-anticipated upcoming movie release, it was announced that Lin, who recently helmed F9 alongside Tokyo Drift, Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6, was stepping away from the project as director-- with the hunt for a replacement on the way. The news has us looking at a recent social media post completely different.
Just five days ago, Vin Diesel took to Instagram to share a quick video he took with Justin Lin on the set of Fast X. They had just finished their first week of production on the film. Here’s what the now former director told his Fast and Furious star when he asked him how he felt about reaching the milestone on set:
A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)
A photo posted by on
Justin Lin played along with Vin Diesel’s social media video where they logged week one of Fast X. When the actor asked Lin for a comment on the project so far, the filmmakers simply said it was the “beginning of an epic ending.” He looked a tad caught off guard in the video. It definitely seems like Diesel had no idea Lin would leave the production in just a few days.
As announced on Tuesday, Justin Lin decided to step away from Fast X due to “creative differences,” but will stay part of the production as a producer. The director released this statement with his exit:
Lin is the most prolific director of the Fast and the Furious franchise, having helmed four out of the nine films thus far. As Fast X looks for a new director, the crew will reportedly continue to shoot its second unit footage, but otherwise production has been halted as executives and producers find its new leader of the charge.
The title for the upcoming Fast and the Furious movie, Fast X, was announced by Vin Diesel one week ago to celebrate production beginning. Alongside Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron and Sung Kang will reprise their roles. There is new blood joining the Fast family in Aquaman’s Jason Momoa, who is playing a villain, along with Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson and The Suicide Squad’s Ratcatcher 2, Daniela Melchior.
Fast X is expected to hit theaters on May 19, 2023 after previously being delayed a month late last year. Let’s hope the change of director does not stall it further. Check out You can check out CinemaBlend’s deep dive interview with Justin Lin on the ReelBlend podcast as we wait for the next movie’s new director.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.