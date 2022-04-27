Days Before Exiting Fast X, Justin Lin Opened Up To Vin Diesel About ‘The Beginning Of An Epic End’

The next Fast and the Furious movie hit a major setback this week when this bombshell dropped: Justin Lin will no longer be directing Fast X . After the cast reunited for the first week of production on the highly-anticipated upcoming movie release , it was announced that Lin, who recently helmed F9 alongside Tokyo Drift, Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6, was stepping away from the project as director-- with the hunt for a replacement on the way. The news has us looking at a recent social media post completely different.

Just five days ago, Vin Diesel took to Instagram to share a quick video he took with Justin Lin on the set of Fast X. They had just finished their first week of production on the film. Here’s what the now former director told his Fast and Furious star when he asked him how he felt about reaching the milestone on set:

Justin Lin played along with Vin Diesel’s social media video where they logged week one of Fast X. When the actor asked Lin for a comment on the project so far, the filmmakers simply said it was the “beginning of an epic ending.” He looked a tad caught off guard in the video. It definitely seems like Diesel had no idea Lin would leave the production in just a few days.

As announced on Tuesday, Justin Lin decided to step away from Fast X due to “creative differences,” but will stay part of the production as a producer. The director released this statement with his exit:

With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast X, while remaining with the project as a producer. Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases. On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the Fast family.

Lin is the most prolific director of the Fast and the Furious franchise, having helmed four out of the nine films thus far. As Fast X looks for a new director, the crew will reportedly continue to shoot its second unit footage, but otherwise production has been halted as executives and producers find its new leader of the charge.

The title for the upcoming Fast and the Furious movie, Fast X, was announced by Vin Diesel one week ago to celebrate production beginning. Alongside Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron and Sung Kang will reprise their roles. There is new blood joining the Fast family in Aquaman ’s Jason Momoa, who is playing a villain , along with Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson and The Suicide Squad’s Ratcatcher 2, Daniela Melchior.