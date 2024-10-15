10 Deep Cut Mario Characters That I Want To See In The Second Super Mario Bros. Movie

Cut me, baby. Cut me!

Okay, that sounded wrong. What I meant to say was that I love deep cuts. Whether it be on albums (like, I’d consider “Hey Bulldog” to be a deep cut Beatles song), or in movies (you might even call them easter eggs in a roundabout way), I just love them to pieces.

So when the voice of Toad, Keegan-Michael Key, told Men’s Journal that there would be some “deep cuts” as far as who we'll see in the next Super Mario Bros. movie, I got all kinds of excited. Because as a Nintendo fanboy for LYFE, I’m all about that, er, life. I mean, the 2023 Super Mario Bros. Movie was pretty much stuffed to the gills with easter eggs (much to some of our displeasure) . So what kind of “deep cut” references am I looking forward to in the next movie? Well, you’re about to find out!

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Rosalina

Okay, so I’m going to start off with a softball pick with Rosalina, who first appeared in Super Mario Galaxy. Our very own Corey Chichizola even mentioned that he would like to see her as one of the iconic Nintendo characters that need to be introduced in the sequel . And yeah, the thing is, she probably will be introduced in the next movie.

I only say this because Princess Peach even said in the last film that there’s “a huge universe out there with a lot of galaxies,” which led many fans to believe that she was referencing the Galaxy series, and that we might be seeing Rosalina in the near future.

Rosalina’s cool because she’s the other major Princess in the Mario franchise. Yes, you could argue that Daisy’s the other major Princess, as she was, strangely enough, the princess who was used in the 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie–which I love. But, when it comes to sheer popularity, I’d definitely put Rosalina over Daisy.

Adding Rosalina to the sequel could add that trippy vibe that the two Mario Galaxy games have. So yeah, let’s see her next.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Pauline

You wanna know the OG damsel in distress? It’s gotta be Pauline, as she actually first appeared in Mario’s original title, Donkey Kong. Back then, Mario was known simply as Jumpman, and Pauline was often just known as “Lady,” or even “Beautiful Girl.”

Today, however, she's the freaking mayor of New Donk City (as per Super Mario Odyssey), and I think it would be cool if she was introduced in the movie as such.

We've already seen the Mushroom Kingdom in the first film, but it would be nifty if Mario and Luigi went to an alternate reality New York and it turned out to be New Donk City with Pauline as the mayor. Come on now, you know you want it.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Donkey Kong Jr.

Now I'm really going to be digging into the weeds with this next pick, as some might argue that Donkey Kong Jr. was already in the first Super Mario Bros. Movie. That’s because many fans believe that Donkey Kong is the son of Cranky Kong, who we saw in the first film.

However, fans have been going back and forth on this one for a while now. Many argue that the DK found in games such as the Donkey Kong Country series is actually the GRANDSON of Cranky Kong, meaning that Donkey Kong Jr. is technically DK’s real father.

Donkey Kong Jr. was in his own game back in 1982, and he also appeared in the first Super Mario Kart as a racer. Personally, I'd like to see this referenced (and clarified!) in the next movie. Because seriously, I gots to know.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Toadette

We got like a million different Toads in the 2023 Super Mario Bros. movie, but one “Toad” that I can’t believe they left out was Toadette.

Debuting in Mario Kart: Double Dash!!, Toadette is adorable with her mushroom pigtails and sweet disposition. She’s a member of the Toad Brigade, and has even been able to get an item called the Super Crown that enables her to transform into Peachette, which is super weird , but weird is why we love Nintendo, right?

I’d actually love to see the Super Crown in the sequel, as that would be one hell of a deep cut, and the best character to don it would of course be Toadette. Because heavy is the Super Crown that can metamorphosize you into somebody else.

I mean, wouldn’t that be cool if Toadette turned into a doppelganger Princess Peach in the sequel? Especially if they somehow add some kind of body horror element to it. Because who doesn’t want some good ‘ol body horror in their children’s film?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nabbit

Dagnabbit, Nabbit!

Nabbit first appeared in New Super Mario Bros. U, and he basically steals and runs away. That’s pretty much it. He has an interesting design with that bandana with the drawn-on teeth, and he seems to be a rabbit of some sort (though not a Rabbid, which I’ll get into soon).

Nabbit would be a deep cut because even though you can play as him in the latest Super Mario Bros. Wonder, he’s actually the most recent character on this list, and his allegiance doesn’t really seem solidified as of yet.

Since we were first introduced to him robbing Toad’s house, I think that’d be pretty cool if he was doing something similar in the sequel. Some backstory would be nice, too, because I honestly still can’t get a read on him.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Wart

Even though I loved The Super Mario Bros. Movie , one gripe that I had with it was a minor scene at Bowser’s wedding.

In the scene, we see a variety of other bosses in attendance, such as King Bob-omb from Super Mario 64 and King Boo. But do you know who wasn’t in attendance who I was downright shocked about their absence? Wart from Super Mario Bros. 2.

Now, yes, I know, Wart has only appeared in one Mario title, and it was “the weird one.” That said, I was almost certain that with a movie with as many Easter eggs as the first movie, that Wart would show up somewhere. But he didn’t, and the next movie needs to rectify that, pronto!

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Mad Piano

Speaking of Super Mario 64, one enemy that scared the crap out of me as a kid was the mad piano that could be found in Big Boo’s Mansion.

In fact, when Bowser sang his uber-popular “Peaches” song in the first movie, I really thought the piano was going to start biting his fingers as a nod to that horrific instrument, but no, it was just another missed opportunity. Make it a reality in the sequel, though!

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Tatanga

You want a deep cut? Use Tatanga from Super Mario Land on the Game Boy. Now that’s a deep cut. Appearing as far back as 1989, Tatanga was the end boss in the first Game Boy Mario adventure, and he was an alien who flew around in a spaceship.

Now, hear me out. What if, let’s say, the next Mario movie DOES feature Princess Rosalina, and her home planet has been invaded by (wait for it…) Tatanga the Mysterious Spaceman!

Let me tell you, the 40-something Nintendo fans in the audience would lose their minds if they made this reference. And I should know since I’d be one of them.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The Rabbids

Okay, now here’s a stretch since the Rabbids aren’t really Nintendo characters, per se. I mean, yes, they have appeared in two Switch games with Mario, those being Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, but the Rabbids are Ubisoft characters, not Nintendo characters.

Still, I think it would be really interesting if Mario were to somehow acquire a blaster in the sequel, and maybe a Rabbid would be in the background or possibly even referenced somehow. I don’t know, but my nerdy heart would definitely do a backflip if it happened.

(Image credit: Saban Entertainment)

Ganon

Lastly, the deepest of cuts would be if they had Ganon in the movie. Now, I know what you’re thinking. We’re already getting a Legend of Zelda movie , but, hear me out.

Because what if this movie again referenced The Super Mario Bros. Super Show like they did in the original flick with the theme song , but this time, they referenced the other Nintendo cartoon that appeared every Friday on the show with The Legend of Zelda ?

Sure, you might say, why not just have Link instead then? But, how much deeper of a cut could you get than with Ganon (Especially THIS Ganon) in the next movie? It’s perfect!

If any of these characters end up appearing in the next Super Mario Bros. Movie, we'll let you know.