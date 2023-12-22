Super Mario Bros.' 'Peaches' Absolutely Got Snubbed By The Oscars, And I'm About to Go Full Hammer Suit and Smash Something

The 2023 movie calendar has been a blockbuster one for the beloved plumbing brothers, with the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. This Mario's billion-dollar box office success not only dominated theaters but also secured its spot among my top 10 greatest video game films ever . The movie’s impact extended beyond the silver screen, leaving an unforgettable mark on the charts with its catchy soundtrack. One particular gem from the album, "Peaches," belted out with unmistakable charisma by Jack Black as the notorious Bowser became an internet sensation. Despite its widespread popularity, the Oscars surprisingly overlooked "Peaches" for a Best Original Song nomination, causing fans (including myself) to question the Academy's musical taste. Honestly, this snub has me feeling the urge to throw on a hammer suit and let out some frustration.

As reported by Variety , the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled the shortlists for 10 categories in the upcoming 96th Oscars ceremony. While there's an impressive lineup of films contending for various awards, it's noteworthy that The Super Mario Bros. Movie didn't make the cut for any nominations, despite its outstanding success at the box office. Not to mention “Peaches" even secured a spot on Billboard's Top 100 list and maintained its presence for five consecutive weeks. Given the movie's impressive 2023 box office performance and the song's popularity, it's a shame it didn't get some award recognition.

This Year's Competition Was Competitive

Admittedly, this year’s Best Original Song category was stacked. The competition was fierce, with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealing that 94 songs were eligible for consideration in the Best Original Song category. The complete list of nominees is as follows:

“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony

“Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)” from Asteroid City

“Dance The Night” from Barbie

“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie

“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie

“Keep It Movin’” from The Color Purple

“Superpower (I)” from The Color Purple

“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot

“High Life” from Flora and Son

“Meet In The Middle” from Flora and Son

“Can’t Catch Me Now” from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon

“Quiet Eyes” from Past Lives

“Road To Freedom” from Rustin

“Am I Dreaming” from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Interestingly, Barbie–another billion Dollar summer smash –has three songs on the short list of nominations. Deservedly so, because all three nominated songs are bangers, especially "I’m Just Ken," but, It would have been pretty cool to see “Peaches” make the list seeing as how this year has been great for animation , thanks in no small part to The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

An Oscar Isn't Out Of The Question In The Near Future

“Peaches" might have missed the mark this year, but there's still hope for recognition in the future if Jack Black has his way. The actor expresses his desire for a full-fledged musical in the potential sequel, but we don’t know what’s going on with the sequel because Black revealed the studio's silence on any sequel plans, a notable contrast to Chris Pratt's update in June.

Although there's no news of the plumbing brothers making a swift return, Nintendo has its hands full with upcoming video game adaptations , including the announcement of a live-action Legend of Zelda movie . Perhaps, the world of Hyrule might produce a noteworthy song for future Oscar consideration. Considering Link's skill with the iconic Ocarina of Time, we can't rule out the possibility of Nintendo's next flick earning some golden accolades--which would definitely keep this Mario fan from having to go Super Smash Bros come next Oscar season.