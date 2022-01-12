Denzel Washington Has An Exciting Update On What's Happening With The Equalizer 3

Denzel Washington has acted on film for over 40 years, and in that time he’s only reprised the same character more than once. The Malcolm X actor starred as Robert McCall in 2014’s The Equalizer and returned to the role in the sequel released four years later. It’s been years since we heard an update about the possibility of The Equalizer 3 happening, but now Washington has revealed that he’s preparing to work on the threequel.

Having recently starred in The Tragedy of Macbeth and directed Michael B. Jordan in A Journal for Jordan, Denzel Washington is getting ready to tackle The Equalizer 3, which could end up being his next movie. Here’s what Washington told Collider about what his professional plans are for 2022:

They have written the third Equalizer, so I’m scheduled to do that. So I gotta get in shape and start beating people up again. I get to beat people up again. The tragedy of Macbeth and then going and beating some people up. Can’t get any better, right?

