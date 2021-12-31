Denzel Washington Was Asked About The Him Vs. Will Smith Debate And Has A Funny Take

With so many fans debating the acting credentials of Denzel Washington and Will Smith, there are only so many times the question can come up before one runs out of steam. So, why not go to the source? That’s what happened when The Tragedy of Macbeth’s Denzel Washington was asked about the big debate. While Smith himself hasn’t commented yet, the two-time Oscar winner had a funny take on this interesting discourse.

The A Journal for Jordan director and the King Richard star have been dominating Hollywood for decades. So, the “who’s better” debate was bound to happen. Both actors are about as A-list as A-list can get. Denzel Washington has been viewed as the standard for many actors while Will Smith is seen as a trendsetting box office draw. After being asked about the ongoing online debate, the two-time Oscar winner relayed a humorous response to Two Bees TV:

He has a whole lot more money than me.

Can't ague with that. When asked, Washington opted to interject some humor into this highly debated subject. In fact, however, The Tragedy of Macbeth star and Smith have been friendly for years, with Will admitting to GQ that he sometimes calls Denzel for advice. The Oscar winner and Will Smith were even supposed to star in a film at one point. Maybe the project will happen someday and finally put the debate to rest (though Denzel said back in 2014 he was waiting on Will). Given both actors’ statuses in Hollywood, the discourse on this topic may feel a little bit silly to some, but it's one even Michael B. Jordan weighed in on at one point.

As the two-time Oscar winner pointed out, Will Smith’s bank accounts do all the talking for him. Being one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors, Smith dominated the 1990s and 2000s with hit after hit, earning $20 million per project at the height of his box office power. Of course, Washington's success has been nothing to sneeze at either. Much like Denzel Washington, the Bad Boys for Life star has taken on more challenging roles in recent years. Both stars have seemingly given up the rat race for more interesting projects and more creative control.

Despite their friendly relationship, it's worth noting the internet still declared Washington the winner over Smith. Though, some fans, including those in Hollywood, held both actors in high regard for distinct reasons. A Journal for Jordan’s Michael B. Jordan mentioned Denzel Washington perfected the leading man while Will Smith was credited for his work ethic and marketability. So, each actor helped to push forward the trajectory of Black actors in Hollywood, as seen in the success of MBJ, John David Washington, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and many more.

The raging debate only heightened the acting prowess of both actors. Maybe this will translate into a competitive awards season as Washington and Smith are gaining Oscar buzz for their roles in The Tragedy of Macbeth and King Richard, respectively.