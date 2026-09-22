Kylie Jenner Sold Her House For An Incredible Amount Of Money (But It Was Still Millions Less Than She Wanted)

Fans of The Kardashians watched last year as the Kardashian-Jenner family bid farewell to the Calabasas house where the famous siblings grew up, and now Kylie Jenner has officially said goodbye to another significant home. The makeup mogul reportedly found a buyer for the Hidden Hills mansion she purchased in 2016, and while she made millions off the deal, it was a lot less than she’d hoped for.

Kylie Jenner reportedly paid $12.05 million for the 13,200-square-foot house 10 years ago, when she was just 19 years old. She put the house on the market in March, asking for $20.3 million at the time, but according to Architectural Digest, she ended up accepting $15.3 million. That $5 million difference is a ton of money to the average person, but for the 29-year-old with a net worth in the hundreds of millions, I have to wonder how big of a loss this is.

There is often a bit of haggling involved when it comes to negotiating a house sale, and as our card shark Kylie Jenner knows, when the pot is that big, the stakes can get pretty high. So what did the buyers get with this 1.4-acre “pot”? The house features 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms and was designed for indoor-outdoor living with an open floor plan that spills into the yard, complete with an outdoor kitchen, a fire pit lounge and pool.

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There is abundant space for guests to park to further enjoy the property’s spa, movie theater and game room with wet bar.

Kylie Jenner’s private suite included a private balcony overlooking the grounds, two oversized closets, an oversized stone bathtub and a sitting area.

This wasn’t the only one of the Khy boss’ homes to go on the market this year. She also put her Holmby Hills megamansion on the market — this one a sprawling 7-bedroom house with 15,320 square feet of living space that comes with an asking price of a whopping $48 million.

For obvious reasons it can be difficult to find a buyer for homes with such extravagant price tags — just ask Jennifer Lopez, who is still trying to offload the home she shared with Ben Affleck. The $68 million estate has been on the market for over 2 years now, though JLo reportedly finally moved out and into her own “Barbie Dreamhouse” earlier this year.

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Speaking of dream homes, the sale of Kylie Jenner’s house comes as she’s reportedly putting the finishing touches on her custom-built home, which is also in Hidden Hills. She bought a vacant lot for $15 million back in 2020 and has been transforming it ever since.

I’d imagine not having to worry about her 2016 purchase any longer is a big relief as renovations on her new house continue — even if she did end up accepting less money than originally anticipated. We’ll have to see where Kylie Jenner shows up next when The Kardashians Season 8 premieres. New episodes are headed our way (presuming all of our Hulu subscriptions are up to date) on Thursday, October 8.