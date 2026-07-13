Tom Cruise’s First Digger Trailer Is Wild, And I Can’t Take My Eyes Off His Strange-Looking Cat

For some time now, Tom Cruise has been teasing his next movie, Digger, a dark comedy directed by Oscar winner Alejandro Iñárritu. Some footage dropped earlier this summer and, based on that, Cruise’s titular character mirrored Tropic Thunder’s Les Grossman. Well, we finally have the first official trailer for the movie, and it’s somehow even more bonkers than I imagined. There are plenty of striking images and funny quotes, but I just can’t get the image of Digger’s cat out of my head.

The trailer quickly establishes the aging Digger Rockwell as an eccentric tycoon, who enjoys a lavish lifestyle. However, he’s quickly thrown for a loop when he learns that one of his drilling projects has started an environmental chain reaction that could spell the end of life on earth. What strikes me about this footage, which can be seen above, is the sheer scale of Iñárritu’s vision. Shots of floods, aircrafts and missile launches abound, and it’s clear that this is going to be the Birdman director’s biggest film to date.

Ironically, some of this material feels like it would be fitting for an installment of Mission: Impossible, which Cruise has since stepped away from. Personally, I’d imagine Cruise and Iñárritu are fully aware of that and may even be looking to lampoon elements of such blockbusters in that regard. Aside from the spectacle, though, there also seem to be plenty of quirky character moments acted out by the film’s capable cast.

The member of the ensemble that I can’t stop looking at, though, is Digger’s cat, who’s seen better days. In fact, it’s established early on that the feline doesn’t have long to live, which upsets his master. To say that this one-eyed furry friend is quite a sight would be an understatement, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up being more essential to the narrative than teased.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Aside from the cat, though, what also sticks out to me is something quite obvious – Tom Cruise really seems to be going for it with this performance. He’s chewing up all kinds of scenery here, from trying to feed his pet peanut butter in bed to using his physical endowment to illustrate his drilling work. As Cruise explained at CinemaCon earlier this year, Rockwell was a role 40 years in the making for him and allowed him to do something different. Now, I can’t argue with that assertion.

Iñárritu, who also co-wrote the script, praised Cruise’s performance as well, opining that while he’d pulled off plenty of massive stunts on camera, this role may have been his biggest risk. Of course, the Revenant helmer also deserves credit, as this is yet another major swing for him as well. Comedy and spectacle seem to be colliding in a great way, based on this trailer, and it’s also already clear that the director and his co-writers are injecting a bit of social commentary into this environmentally and politically-tinged story.

Of course, we also have to mention the rest of the cast, which includes John Goodman (who was mildly injured amid production