I Didn’t Expect Halle Berry To Mention Catwoman While Reacting To New X-Men’s Storm Casting

The Marvel Cinematic Universe remains wildly popular nearly two decades after its inception, with fans invested in upcoming Marvel movies. That's especially true for Jake Schreier's developing X-Men movie, especially once the leading cast was confirmed at D23. Halle Berry recently reacted to actress May Boyd taking over Storm, and I didn't expect her to name drop her infamous Catwoman movie in the process.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are hyped about the X-Men finally getting their own movie, especially with the Thunderbolts* director behind the camera. In a conversation with People, Berry was asked about Boyd being the next live-action Weather Witch, and she responded with:

I believe she’s going to kill it. You know what I mean?

While Storm actress Alexandra Shipp admitted reaching out to Halle Berry didn't go well, it sounds like the Oscar-winning actress has a great attitude about Maya Boyd taking on the mantle of Storm. She seems to thinks that the Broadway actress is going to crush it in this career-changing role.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

It's a good time to be a fan of Marvel's mutants, as a number of OGs from the X-Men movies are going to reprise their role in Avengers: Doomsday. Unfortunately, Berry isn't expected to appear. Later in the same interview, the Die Another Day actress spoke more about the passing of the baton, offering:

Yeah, there’s people playing Storm. No, my Storm was my Storm and I wish her so well. I very much look forward to seeing what her version will be. I’m sure she’s going to murder it. And what I love is the same thing happened with Catwoman. Everybody has their version of who that character is and how they internalize it.

She's not wrong. While I didn't expect Berry to bring up her Razzie-Award winning movie Catwoman, her sentiment rings true. Popular comic book characters are always getting new adaptations, both in live-action and animation. So no one truly owns the roles, and each new actor is able to bring their own interpretation to life. For Maya Boyd, she'll be the third actress to play Storm on the big screen.

I'm definitely eager to see what this new Storm brings to the table, and how it'll compare to the previous two versions (which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription). We'll just have to see if Berry ends up watching the developing movie.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

As previously mentioned, Halle Berry has repeatedly denied that she's going to appear as part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast list. Despite this, fans are still convinced she might appear in either that project or Secret Wars. Anything's possible with the multiverse in play, even if another actor has already been cast to take on that role in future MCU titles.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The upcoming X-Men movie is currently expected to hit theaters on May 5th, 2028. First up is Avengers: Doomsday on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Whether or not Berry pops up remains to be seen.