I Didn’t Expect Halle Berry To Mention Catwoman While Reacting To New X-Men’s Storm Casting
There's a new Storm brewing.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe remains wildly popular nearly two decades after its inception, with fans invested in upcoming Marvel movies. That's especially true for Jake Schreier's developing X-Men movie, especially once the leading cast was confirmed at D23. Halle Berry recently reacted to actress May Boyd taking over Storm, and I didn't expect her to name drop her infamous Catwoman movie in the process.
Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are hyped about the X-Men finally getting their own movie, especially with the Thunderbolts* director behind the camera. In a conversation with People, Berry was asked about Boyd being the next live-action Weather Witch, and she responded with:
While Storm actress Alexandra Shipp admitted reaching out to Halle Berry didn't go well, it sounds like the Oscar-winning actress has a great attitude about Maya Boyd taking on the mantle of Storm. She seems to thinks that the Broadway actress is going to crush it in this career-changing role.
It's a good time to be a fan of Marvel's mutants, as a number of OGs from the X-Men movies are going to reprise their role in Avengers: Doomsday. Unfortunately, Berry isn't expected to appear. Later in the same interview, the Die Another Day actress spoke more about the passing of the baton, offering:
She's not wrong. While I didn't expect Berry to bring up her Razzie-Award winning movie Catwoman, her sentiment rings true. Popular comic book characters are always getting new adaptations, both in live-action and animation. So no one truly owns the roles, and each new actor is able to bring their own interpretation to life. For Maya Boyd, she'll be the third actress to play Storm on the big screen.
I'm definitely eager to see what this new Storm brings to the table, and how it'll compare to the previous two versions (which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription). We'll just have to see if Berry ends up watching the developing movie.
As previously mentioned, Halle Berry has repeatedly denied that she's going to appear as part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast list. Despite this, fans are still convinced she might appear in either that project or Secret Wars. Anything's possible with the multiverse in play, even if another actor has already been cast to take on that role in future MCU titles.
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The upcoming X-Men movie is currently expected to hit theaters on May 5th, 2028. First up is Avengers: Doomsday on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Whether or not Berry pops up remains to be seen.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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