Someone Finally Asked Tom Cruise If He Fears Death Amidst Wild Stunts. His Answer Surprised Me
Seriously, how does Cruise do it?
Actor Tom Cruise has been an A-list movie star for decades, and has a bit of a reputation. Namely the 64 year-old actor's penchant for dangerous stunts in the Mission: Impossible movies (which are streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) and more. Someone recently asked him if he's ever scared for his life during these sequences, and his answer surprised me.
Whether Tom Cruise is hanging off the side of a plane or he's sky diving to celebrate Top Gun: Maverick's success, he's known for looking death right in the eye as part of his career. In a profile for GQ, the beloved actor got real about his love for dangerous stunts by saying:
Honestly, I didn't expect Tom Cruise to get so deep about his stunt work. While I assume it was all about creating memorable and real moments for the big screen, it's about more than just each individual film project. He's hoping to connect deeper with the world, and understand different type of people and cultures. Traveling and doing his unique type of acting is also about forming those connections.
Cruise consistently risks his life for his movie roles, as well as extracurricularly as a thrill seeker. Later in the same interview, he went on to speak about why this unique way of traveling allows to understand other cultures in a way that a simple vacation does not. He went on to say:
Movies bring together, and for Cruise that happens long before each new title arrives in theaters. Because he seems to feel like that traveling for work and doing insane stunts allow him the chance to understand other cultures and POVs. And that's part of his stunt-heavy work that I never actually considered.
In the same conversation, Tom Cruise spoke candidly about death, and the possibility of something tragic happening during his wild stunts. Unsurprisingly, the Jerry Maguire actor seemingly isn't afraid to die, as he put it:
As someone who gets scared on rollercoasters or any other activities that involve heights, I simply can't relate. But I guess that's why Tom Cruise is an action star and I'm just writing about him. Still, this profile has shown new sides to the iconic actor, and it's fascinating to get into his head about his wild stunt work.
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Tom Cruise will return to the big screen as the title character of Digger, which arrives in theaters October 2nd as part of the 2026 movie release list. It doesn't look like he's going to be doing crazy stunts, but I also can't put it past him.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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