Forget Brad Pitt, Heart Of The Beast's Critics Are All Asking The MOST Relevant Question: 'Has Any Dog Ever Won An Oscar?'
Check out these reviews!
The last time we saw Brad Pitt on our screens, he was barreling around the racetrack in last year’s F1. In Heart of the Beast, his first offering for the 2026 movie calendar, his journey will be a lot slower and much colder. The survival thriller centers around retired Special Forces vet James Belmont and his dog Odin (played by canine actor Uber) on a 50-mile trek through the Alaskan wilderness. While Pitt’s performance is garnering acclaim, it’s Uber who has critics asking if a dog has ever won an Oscar.
It’s the chemistry between Brad Pitt’s James and his German Shepherd Odin — both of whom suffer from PTSD nightmares, the dog also sporting titanium teeth and a prosthetic leg — that is sure to have audiences sobbing, according to Pete Hammond of Deadline. Heart of the Beast features possibly Brad Pitt’s best work and a performance from the canine that’s among the best of 2026. The critic says:
Frank Scheck of THR agrees, saying James’ feelings for Odin are “palpable,” and the way the dog looks at his co-star is so adoring that moviegoers may find themselves re-evaluating their own relationships. Scheck also agrees that Heart of the Beast packs a surprisingly emotional punch that will leave you in tears. He writes:
Jim Vejvoda of IGN gives it a “Great” 8 out of 10, saying Brad Pitt is splendid in the role, but the dog is the heart of the film. The critic says because of the relationship between James and Odin, he stayed invested in every moment of the duo’s grueling trek, writing:
Ryan Lattanzio of IndieWire rates it a B-, writing that Heart of the Beast is a “red-blooded movie” aimed squarely at middle American audiences with its militaristic POV, but it’s also an unexpectedly intimate story about the connection between man and animal. It’s sure to touch anyone who’s ever felt closeness to a pet, according to Lattanzio’s review, which reads:
Owen Gleiberman of Variety says director David Ayer draws from his logistical talent and his taste for violence to craft a survival tale that makes us feel the pain, fear and hardship of James and Odin’s journey. The critic concludes:
In addition to Brad Pitt and Uber, critics heaped praise on Uber’s trainer Andrew Simpson, as well as Uber’s sons Ryker, Zika and Hondo, who double for their father in certain scenes.
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My ears have definitely perked up after reading so many good reviews about the connection between Brad Pitt and Uber. No wonder Pitt said he’d want the dog to replace George Clooney in Ocean’s Eleven. So far Heart of the Beast has garnered a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score, so if you want to see this supposedly Oscar-worthy performance from a canine actor, grab your ticket to this one when it premieres Friday, September 25.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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