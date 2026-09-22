Wild Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Claims Thor Is Fighting Another Avenger, And I Hope It’s Legit

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly releasing new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next upcoming Marvel movie heading to theaters is Avengers: Doomsday, and there are countless rumors about what The Russo Brothers might be bringing to the table. One new one claims Chris Hemsworth's Thor is going to fight another Avenger, and I really hope it ends up being legit.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, so folks have been filling in the blanks with viral theories and rumors. Only time will tell which ones end up being legit, but with the multiverse in play just about anything is possible. A rumor from scooper James Mack (via SHH) claims that the God of Thunder will end up fighting none other than Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange. Let's break it all down.

We should probably take this with a grain of salt for the time being. The rumor claims that Thor will fight a variant of Strange called Boris, who will allegedly be a sidekick to Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Although the idea of seeing the Sorcerer Supreme and the God of Thunder coming to blows is thrilling enough I hope this rumor ends up being true.

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Benedict Cumberbatch wasn't included in the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement, so fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are very curious to see whether or not Strange actually appears in the blockbuster. For his part, Cumberbatch claimed he was in the movie multiple times. Still, he hasn't been seen in Doomsday's trailers or promotional material so far.

The last time we saw Cumberbatch's hero was at the end of Doctor Strange 2, when he had a recently formed third eye. Specifically the Multiverse of Madness credits scene, where Charlize Theron's Clea appeared and took him off to some unknown destination. Fans think that these two actors might end up being the Latverian Witches whose costumes were shown at San Diego Comic-Con. That's just one theory circulating online; the fandom is largely in the dark about the next two Avengers movies.

Given how wildly powerful both Strange and Thor are in the MCU, I'm fascinating to see how their battle might go down in Doomsday. The God of Thunder is full of raw power, while Strange uses a variety of spells usually make for thrilling action sequences. I mean, who can forget him battling Thanos on Titan during Infinity War?

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Fingers crossed that Strange has a role, and a battle with Thor to boot.