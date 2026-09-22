DC Comics Writer Ran A Motorcycle Over Jason Momoa’s Lobo While Laying Out Their Issues With Supergirl

Supergirl has arguably been one of the most talked-about films of the 2026 movie schedule, as fans and critics alike have shared some strong opinions on the DCU entry. While a portion of viewers seemed to enjoy the movie, another segment panned Craig Gillespie’s superhero film. One of the latest people to weigh in on the film is veteran comics writer Grant Morrison, who laid out their issues with the movie. And, as it turns out, one of their biggest problems with the flick is Jason Momoa’s portrayal of Lobo.

Morrison has more than their fair share of experience with the DC Universe, having written issues of Batman, JLA, Doom Patrol and other notable titles. So it probably shouldn’t be too surprising that the seasoned scribe would take to their Xanaduum substack to weigh in on the Girl of Steel’s solo film. Morrison doesn’t think the movie is “terrible,” but it’s also not necessarily “great” in their estimation. The All-Star Superman writer has meager praise for lead actress Milly Alcock, but that’s far from the case when it comes to Momoa:

I watched Supergirl, which wasn’t terrible but wasn’t especially great either. All the best and most moving scenes involved Millie Alcock, and I thought she did a credible job. Jason Momoa, who I was actually looking forward to, was very disappointing as Lobo. It was, in fact, one of the worst performances I’ve ever seen in a film and quite baffling, as I know Momoa’s not usually that bad and Lobo seems like a character made for him to play. Go figure.

Those words cut deep and, for anyone who is a fan of Momoa’s take on the last Czarnian, it may feel like Morrison just ran the character’s motorcycle over them and the actor’s work. Biting critiques aside, it’s understandable why the writer would’ve been excited to see Momoa take on the role. Lobo had long been a dream role for Momoa and, when he was cast, he was ecstatic. I mostly enjoyed this version of the cigar-chomping alien and agree that this does seem like a role that the motorcycle-riding Momoa is meant to play.

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Beyond their issues with this big-screen iteration of Lobo, Grant Morrison also sees some flaws within the film’s narrative. For them, everything that’s to unravel after the first act, and they laid out how that could’ve been fixed. Morrison also shares one more critique that I agree with wholeheartedly:

Then the whole plot fell apart in Act 2 - all Supergirl had to do was bring Krypto with her to that yellow sun world, and the sun’s rays would have made the dog invulnerable again, easily able to shake off any toxin. They needn’t have bothered chasing after the dull and low level Romanian gangster baddie, Krem of the Yellow Hills, to get the antidote after all!

Following my screening of Supergirl, I, too, was left underwhelmed by the film’s villain, Krem of the Yellow Hills, who is severely underdeveloped and doesn’t feel like a major threat. And, unfortunately, a lot of female-led superhero films have underwhelmed antagonists. As for the comments from Morrison, they arrive on the heels of their initial criticisms of HBO’s Lanterns (which they’ve more recently given some props to). While it’s unfortunate to hear they were disappointed with the latest DCU flick, their take was more nuanced than others.

Gillespie’s film received a lot of hate from commenters online, with many of the sentiments being quite visceral. All in all, critics seemed to be mixed on the movie, which ultimately flopped at the box office. Still, even with this bump in the road, DC Studios’ execs remain pumped for Man of Tomorrow and the rest of their DCU slate. It feels like Grant Morrison will continue to chime in those movies and shows as they see fit and, if their Lobo comments are anything to go by, those assessments will continue to be brutally honest.

Check out Supergirl and make up your own mind by streaming it with an HBO Max subscription. Also, be on the lookout for updates on upcoming DC movies.