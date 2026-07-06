First Reactions To The Odyssey Are Here, And Christopher Nolan Fans Are Gonna Want To Read These Comments
The Oppenheimer follow-up is almost here!
We’ve been waiting for this one, guys. We’re now less than two weeks away from Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey hitting the 2026 movie calendar — the director’s first project since Oppenheimer — and he literally couldn’t have chosen a more epic tale. First reactions are here for the fantasy flick, which comes with a staggering runtime and massive budget. But by these critics’ accounts, Nolan fans should start getting excited.
So what are people saying after catching early screenings of The Odyssey? Critic Perri Nemiroff says Christopher Nolan expertly weaves the story together to make you feel like you’ve experienced a significant portion of the characters’ lives. Her X (Twitter) post continues:
David Ehrlich of IndieWire notes that The Odyssey is “less despairing” than the Academy Award Best Picture winner from 2023, and despite some druthers, it’s a ride worth going on. In Ehrlich’s words:
Matt Neglia of Next Best Picture wrote an epic reaction of his own on X, praising Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland’s performances. He also writes that this level of storytelling is rare and deserves to be honored. The post reads, in part:
Jeremy Mathai of SlashFilm gives his stamp of approval, and while calling The Odyssey’s cast list lengthy would be an understatement, Mathai casts his vote for the most impactful performance, writing:
For critic Simon Thompson, it was two other actors — in addition to Matt Damon — to draw praise in a movie that he calls “flawless filmmaking.” He says:
Clayton Davis of Variety notes some of the