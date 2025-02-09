I Love Jurassic World Rebirth's Confirmed Lineup Of Dinosaurs, But There's One Mysterious Dino I Need To Know More About

Doesn’t it feel good to see new commercials and trailers at the Super Bowl? The 2025 movie schedule certainly feels a little more real now, as we’re adding to what we know about Jurassic World Rebirth and other big blockbusters. But what’s even more exciting is that not only do we have a confirmed list of the dinosaurs we’ve seen in the trailer, there’s one specimen that evades classification. And, just as prior JW movies have been about hybrids, it looks like the future comes down to one word: mutation.

Jurassic World Rebirth Is Bringing Back Dino Favorites Old And New

Like any good blockbuster, it’s the toys that have helped show us what’s in store for Scarlett Johansson and company’s trip to Isla Sorna. At least, that’s where I think they’re going, according to my wild Jurassic World Rebirth theory. What I don’t have to theorize about, thanks in part to information released by toy maker Mattel, are some of the mammoth beasties we stomping around in the upcoming science-fiction film.

Between advanced product listings, and the species fans saw or heard mentioned in the first Rebirth trailer, here’s who we should expect on the guest list:

Mosasaurus

Spinosaurus

Tyrannosaurus Rex

Dilophosaurus

Titanosaurus

Quetzalcotalus

For anyone who remembers hoping to see a Dilophosaurus in Dominion and getting that delicious payoff, your patience is about to be rewarded yet again. It’s been a while since we’ve seen what’s been positioned as a foe to the T-Rex. Now, there’s several Spinosaurus seen swimming and helping the Mosasaurus from Jurassic World to hold down the turf.

Life truly has found a way to mash up favorites from both trilogies. But since Rebirth is going to be a showcase of InGen’s “worst of the worst” in the bunch, we need to talk about that mysterious creature that’s lurking in semi-obscured sight.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

We Should Definitely Fear Jurassic World Rebirth's Mysterious Mutation

You’ve likely been wondering about it, and I’ve certainly been wondering about it. So let’s talk about the mutated dinosaur that the Jurassic Park Universe is promising us. While we have several fleeting glimpses at what’s in store, we don’t know much about what could be the latest villain to join the ranks of JP’s Raptor pack, as well as the Jurassic World series’ Indominous Rex and Indoraptor.

However, in the Vanity Fair piece that primed the world for Jurassic World Rebirth’s first trailer, there were some enticing clues as to how this entry will differ from its predecessors:

Frank Marshall, Producer: "These are the dinosaurs that didn’t work. There’s some mutations in there. They’re all based on real dinosaur research, but they look a little different."

"These are the dinosaurs that didn’t work. There’s some mutations in there. They’re all based on real dinosaur research, but they look a little different." Gareth Edwards, Director: "Some Rancor went in there, some H.R. Giger went in there, a little T. rex went in there…"

Normally, I’d cite one of my favorite SNL jokes here, and tell you to “picture a thousand of these coming at ‘ya at night.” But, considering this unnamed threat mixes Jabba’s deadly pet from Return of the Jedi with a Xenomorph from the Alien movie timeline, and adds a little T. rex on the side, I think I’m fine with just one in existence.

Really, you shouldn’t have InGen. No…you shouldn’t have, especially when as we saw in the trailer for Rebirth, it might take out Mahershala Ali's Duncan. I'm really beginning to like this dude, and I hope he gets Malcolm'd into a sequel or spin-off.

(Image credit: Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

I keep getting amped up about Jurassic World Rebirth because, honestly, I still very much love this series. The latest adventure, set to unfurl in theaters on July 2nd, feels like a dangerous return to both the awe and fear that should be involved with these creatures.

For now, I guess we’ll have to settle for the sweet ambiguity that’ll haunt our dreams until we learn more about this mystery creature. I hope for all of our sakes that when it’s revealed, it’ll stick to the menu options of chicken, beef, or fish. It probably won’t but, hey, it couldn’t hurt to ask.