Disney Confirms Toy Story 5, And Gives The Mandalorian And Grogu A Release Date

Sure, 2026 feels too far into the future right now, but it’s not that far from not considering Walt Disney Studios just dated two major movies during its calendar year. The House of Mouse just announced the official release dates for a ton of upcoming Disney movies , and two highly-anticipated franchises will officially be on the big screen in 2026: Toy Story and The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian and Grogu, which will bring the hit Star Wars TV show to theaters for the first time, will come out on May 22, 2026. Just one month later, on June 19, 2026, Toy Story 5 will be released as well. It’s going to be a great summer to be a Disney fan!

As far as Disney releases go in 2026, the update also noted that the live-action Moana movie, which was previously expected to come out on June 27, 2025, will now be released on July 10, 2026! That being said, Moana fans will soon have a chance to catch back up with the fantastical world set in the Polynesian waters with Moana 2, which is among 2024 movies .

Going back to 2026’s The Mandalorian and Grogu , we know the Star Wars movie will be helmed by Jon Favreau (who previously made Iron Man and Disney’s live-action versions of The Lion King and The Jungle Book). We don’t know who will be part of the cast, but we can certainly count on Grogu’s big-screen debut, and we’d be very surprised if Pedro Pascal isn’t part of it.

Toy Story 5 was announced in early 2023 by Disney CEO Bob Iger, along with news that Frozen 3 and another Zootopia movie is in the works . Considering the fourth Toy Story movie was thought to be the conclusion to the franchise (after Toy Story 3 was also given the same treatment), there’s been backlash concerning Toy Story 5. Pixar boss Pete Doctor responded to this , sharing he thinks the upcoming movie will “be surprising” to viewers with “cool stuff” that hasn’t been seen before.

More to come...

More On The Mandalorian And Grogu (Image credit: Lucasfilm) The Mandalorian And Grogu’s Budget Will Reportedly Be Way Smaller Than Most Star Wars Movies, And I’m Confused