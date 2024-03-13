Disney Fans Were Asked Which Princess Would Win A Mortal Kombat Tournament, And People Have Strong Feelings

Since Walt Disney graced the silver screen with its first animated feature film Snow White, the studio's name has been synonymous with princesses. From the 1930s to the 2020s, Disney has released a distinguished collection of 13 films that contribute to the Disney Princess legacy and rank among the best in Disney animation movies . This royal roster of films, which we have ranked , includes Snow White, Cinderella, Aurora, Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Mulan, Tiana, Rapunzel, Merida, Moana, and Raya, who each add their flavor of charm and adventure to the rich tapestry of Disney's kingdom.

Known for their determination and strong will, these princesses captivate audiences worldwide. Yet, a thought-provoking question raised by social media has led to lively discussions: what if these cherished characters competed in a Mortal Kombat-style tournament? This fascinating proposition has ignited passionate debates and people have some strong feelings.

This brutal but fun thought experiment has sparked an intense debate on X (formerly Twitter) , with fans passionately arguing which princess would come out on top in this unlikely battle royale. The question, originally posed by user @alexjaymo with an accompanying image of the princesses ready for combat, read:

ok but who would win in a mortal kombat tournament.

The X community swiftly reacted with thoughtful analysis and playful forecasts. @SongbirdN7 promptly highlighted Mulan's remarkable military accomplishments.

Mulan has a kill count of about 2000 people.

Disney fan @CinnaWinnaa pointed out how one princess may have a mutant ability-level advantage. The wrote:

I forgot about Elsa ice castle building ass

X user @CeeReddTine broke down the fighting prowess of each Princess even further. They commented:

1. Elsa (she’s basically a god) 2. Merida (excellent with bow and competent with a sword) 3. Mulan (sword, bow, martial arts) 4. Rapunzel (frying pan) Everyone else dies immediately.

While much of the discussion focused on superpowered characters like Elsa or characters like Mulan who had battle experience, some Disney enthusiasts wanted their beloved princesses to be included in the conversation. Fan @big_dicked_dan chimed in, urging fans not to overlook his favorite Disney star:

Not people sleeping on my girl Jasmine ✋

Echoing the sentiment for underdog champions, @hafizha_anisa threw their support behind Rapunzel and her unconventional weapon of choice. The wrote:

Rapunzel will, she's has a perfect frying pan 🍳

Like a cold bucket of water, @ivan_3690 provided a thorough ranking, which should settle any further arguments. They suggested:

if we're being frfr Elsa > Mulan > Merida > Pocahontas > Jasmine >Rapunzel > Belle > Tiana > Anna > Snow White > Cinderella > Ariel > Aurora

There isn't a definitive answer, but by my count, Elsa and Mulan are the favorite characters to win. Ultimately, it comes down to personal preference and favorite princess.

Don't get me wrong—I'm not exactly pitching Disney Princesses throwing down with Mortal Kombat legends like Scorpion or Liu Kang as one of the five things I’d like to see in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 2 . But imagine the spectacle? It's not the strangest thing the franchise has seen. After all, we've seen Megan Fox join the MK universe . So, in the world of Mortal Kombat, it's safe to say "never say never."

Still, something tells me Bob Iger and those in charge over at Camp Mickey might not be too keen on letting our beloved princesses enter the Mortal Kombat arena. So, for now, fans longing for a dose of princess power will have to make do with rewatching their favorite flicks. Thankfully, they’re all just a click away if you have a Disney+ subscription .