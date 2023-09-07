Megan Fox Is Joining The Mortal Kombat Universe, Shares What She Liked Most About Working On The Popular Video Game Franchise

When it comes to her recent career activities, Megan Fox has been a bit of a renaissance woman. Ms. Fox has a poetry book on the way, as well as her action-packed return to theaters with Expend4bles hitting later this month. But before either of those hit, she’ll be making her debut in the Mortal Kombat universe, and Fox has now shared why she’s so amped to be playing the role of Nitara in the new video game Mortal Kombat 1.

A sort of loose reboot of the WB Games continuity, Megan Fox has now been revealed as providing her voice and likeness to a character that we saw debut in 2002’s Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance. Described by the actor as “a type of vampire creature,” the Jennifer’s Body icon feels that this anti-heroic role resonates with her for that very reason.

But when it came to being part of this iconic gaming universe, Fox cited these components of her new role as her favorite challenges:

It’s cool to be in the game. Because I’m not really just voicing it. It’ll be like, she’s kind of me. As I’ve been doing the sessions, it does force me to tap into areas of myself that I’m not comfortable [with.] … I’ve had a lot of fun doing it, and it’s caused me to, like, be more free with myself.

It looks like Megan’s support of Diablo IV’s marketing was just a warmup for her entry into the world of current era gaming. Though further along in her interview, she does admit to being stoked by the fact that she’s now part of such a series as the Mortal Kombat saga.

Footage has been revealed of Megan Fox’s interpretation of Nitara from Mortal Kombat 1, which marks yet another variant of the character in the franchise’s modern era. Fans of the 2021 Warner Bros. movie will be quick to note that the character was also featured in the cinematic realm of this famed interdimensional fighting tournament.

That version of the role was played by actor Mel Jarnson, which only further highlights the multiversal approach the Mortal Kombat world is currently embracing. In terms of how the next game will handle Nitara, you can get a glimpse at what to expect through the official clip shared below:

Watching the Megan Fox variant of Nitara in action, I have to say I’m even more excited about where this new timeline could lead. Perhaps Mortal Kombat 1 is a possible first step in eventually pitting Megan’s version of the character against Mel Jarnson’s cinematic interpretation. If Kano and Sub-Zero can come back from the dead for Mortal Kombat 2 , anything truly is possible if the writers want it to happen.