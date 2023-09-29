Disney's Wish Movie Has Already Surpassed A Major Record Set By Frozen 2

With The Walt Disney Company celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, it’s only appropriate that the release of a new animated movie musical is included as part of the festivities. Earlier this week, the studio dropped a new trailer for Wish, which follows a 17-year-old girl named Asha who finds her wish on a star is thankfully answered at a time when her home needs it most. While we’re still a few months away from Wish hitting theaters, word’s come in that this latest trailer for this 2023 new movie release has surpassed a major record previously set by fellow Walt Disney Animation Studios entry Frozen 2.

As shared by THR, the Wish trailer has been viewed 66.5 million times across various online platforms, nearly 20 million more than the teaser trailer for Wish, which came out in April, scored. More importantly, this is now Walt Disney Animation’s most successful trailer release since Frozen 2, although it wasn’t shared exactly by how much Wish overtook the 2019 flick. Still, it’s impressive that Wish was able to knock Frozen 2 down from the #1 spot, something its predecessors following the sequel’s release (i.e. Raya and the Last Dragon, Encanto and Strange World) weren’t able to do.

If you haven’t already seen the Wish trailer, give it a watch below:

Taking place in the magical Kingdom of Rosas, Wish will see Asha, voiced by West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose, learning that the kingdom’s ruler, Chris Pine’s King Magnifico, doesn’t grant most of the wishes sent his way by its citizens. Afterwards, she wishes on a star and is is met by by an actual star named… well, Star, who has the power to grant its own wishes. With this newfound power by her side, Asha will set out to confront Magnifico, save her community.

Ahead of the new trailer’s arrival, our own Sarah El-Mahmoud saw early Wish footage and walked away even more excited to see Pine’s “delicious” villain take the proverbial stage. DeBose and Pine’s Wish cast-mates include Alan Tidy, Angelique Cabral, Victor Garber, Natasha Rothwell, Jennifer Kumiyama, Evan Peters, Harvey Guillén, Ramy Youssef, Niko Vargas, Della Saba and Jon Rudnitsky. Frozen and Frozen 2’s Jennifer Lee wrote the script with Allison Moore, Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn directed, David Metzger composed the score, and Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice wrote the songs.

Wish opens in theaters on November 22, but if you’re in the mood for an animated Disney musical right now, there are plenty available to stream with a Disney+ subscription. I’d also be remiss if I didn’t mention that Frozen 3 is in early development, so once concrete details about the threequel start coming in, we’ll pass them along.