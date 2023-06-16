Frozen 3 Is Happening, But There's Been A Big Behind-The-Scenes Shakeup

Frozen was a major hit for Disney, becoming an instant classic. The film’s massive success led to a sequel film, which also did numbers for the studios. Frozen 3 has been in development for a while, and was officially announced by CEO Bob Iger in February. Not much had been revealed about the project following the announcement. Now, new information is coming to light about the upcoming animated film, and it involves a major behind the scenes shakeup.

Jennifer Lee, director of the first two Frozen films, recently sat down with The Wrap to discuss the next addition in the franchise. She revealed while the project was very much happening, the Oscar winner was not directing the film. Nevertheless, she is still very excited about the new direction the project is taking. Lee revealed:

I can’t say where we are [with Frozen 3]. All our stories are driven by the artists in the studio. Where we’re going with Frozen did not come from me. It came from an incredible person. That’s a new piece, I’ve told no one. And I’ve been blown away by it and I’m just having a blast with that team.

Lee did not reveal who would be helming Frozen 3. But based on this statement, she seems to have a lot of faith in the new director, trusting them with a major IP project. While this may come as a surprise for some, it would be very difficult for Lee to still direct the film. She is now the Chief Creative Officer at Disney Animation, and has a lot on her plate. Finding a director who can dedicate all of their attention to the project is a positive, and Lee is still involved with Disney, so the essence of the first two films will likely still be present. As for if Lee will ever step back behind the director’s chair, the Disney exec said:

I’m doing what I do with all the other projects. It’s really fun on Frozen,…cause we’ve lived the world for awhile together and a lot of the artists in the studio grew up with that film too, both of them, and have been there the whole way…They kinda own them as much as anyone else.

This comes after Disney just updated their movie release schedule. Lee is likely overseeing Wish, which comes out later this year and is an original story. There is also a Zootopia sequel being developed at the studio, and several other untitled films on the release schedule. Disney Animation is responsible for some of the most beloved animated films in cinema history, and Lee must be very busy carrying on that legacy.

Until we get an official release date for the much anticipated Disney film, fans will continue throwing around their own ideas for Frozen 3. One of the things that made the first two movies so special was the great cast, and incredible music. “Let It Go” was a smash-hit, and hopefully the next film will have music that strikes the same emotional chord with audiences. The new director has a lot to live up to, and I can’t wait to see what they do with the material under Lee’s supervision.

It may be a while until Frozen 3 hits theaters, but in the meantime fans of Frozen and Frozen 2 can revisit the movies now with a Disney+ subscription. For more information on other great films on the streaming platform, make sure to check out our feature on the best movies on Disney+ right now.