16 Diverse Romantic Hallmark Movies And How To Watch Them

Who among us has not fallen under the spell of a relatively easy going, cozy romance? Certainly if you have, you’ve probably watched at least a few of the many (so, so many) rom-coms and romantic dramas from Hallmark over the years. While being able to settle into such a story at any time of the day is a wonderful thing, what’s even better is being able to see a diverse crop of tales be told.

The network has been working on broadening the scope of its romances , and has made some great strides when it comes to showing people of color, the LGBTQ+ community, and others the channel hasn’t historically paid attention to, tumble head first into a little thing we call love. There are always dozens of upcoming Hallmark movies to tune in to, but there’s already a nice crop of previously released titles that feature a better sampling of the world around us, so let’s get into our list of diverse romantic Hallmark movies, and how you can watch them!

(Image credit: Hallmark)

Christmas In My Heart

Starring Heather Hemmens and Luke Macfarlane (with a delightful assist from Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph ), this drama follows widowed country music star Sean, as he hires violin tutor Beth to help his nervous daughter get ready for her Christmas concert. With help from his mother-in-law and a love of music, the reclusive Sean begins to open up for the first time since losing his wife.

I have two words for this one, folks: FREAKIN’ DELIGHTFUL. Go watch it.

Rent/buy Christmas in My Heart on Amazon.

(Image credit: Hallmark)

Color My World With Love

Emma (Erica Durance) has helped her daughter, Kendall (Lily D. Moore), thrive for 22 years. The young artist has Down syndrome, and has become successful, leading to a pretty full life. However, when Kendall meets Brad (David DeSanctis) and the two quickly fall in love and become engaged, Emma worries that her daughter isn’t ready for it. With help from Brad’s family friend, Nic (Benjamin Ayres), though, she begins to see just how ready her daughter is.

It’s still incredibly rare for us to see people with Down syndrome explore romance on screen, and this sweet story is a perfect entry point.

Rent/buy Color My World with Love on Amazon.

(Image credit: Hallmark)

A Pinch Of Portugal

Got a bit of a love triangle for you in this one! After a celebrity chef abandons his show when they’re filming on location in Portugal, his prep-cook, Anna (Heather Hemmens), has to step up the plate. Though she’s nervous of the spotlight, her cameraman, Russ (Luke Mitchell) and ever-helpful Portuguese location scout, Lucas, (Duarte Gomes) help her make the show her own and realize just how capable she can be.

Amazing scenery, a who’s-she-gonna-choose story, and two attractive suitors? You really can’t go wrong here.

Buy A Pinch of Portugal on Amazon.

(Image credit: Hallmark)

A Second Chance At Love

It’s always nice to see mature individuals find love again, and A Second Chance at Love sees the long-divorced Brenda (Gloria Reuben) and Jack (Eriq La Salle) secretly set up on a dating app by their daughter (Alvina August), whose marriage is going through its own difficult time.

You get the reunion of two ER stars, and a hopeful story about fixing what went wrong in a relationship. What’s not to love?

Stream A Second Chance at Love on Peacock.

(Image credit: Hallmark)

Eight Gifts Of Hanukkah

Sara’s (Inbar Lavi) mission for Hanukkah is to figure out who the secret admirer is that’s been giving her a gift for each night of the holiday, and as she pieces together the clues from each gift with friends, she comes to find that true love might be closer than she thought.

We’ve been getting more Hanukkah movies on Hallmark, and this one is a great rom-com that will introduce you to some of the traditions of the holiday, if you’re not familiar.

Watch with Hallmark Movies Now or rent/buy Eight Gifts Of Hanukkah on Amazon.

(Image credit: Hallmark)

Groundswell

When chef Emma (Lacey Chabert) has one too many setbacks in a row, she heads to Hawaii and takes lessons from reclusive (“reclusive” is Hallmark code for “hot and also decent”) surf instructor, Ben (Ektor Rivera), who helps her get her groove back in more ways than one.

A little funny, a little moody/broody, and lots of great looks at Hawaii. Don’t sleep on this one.

Watch with Hallmark Movies Now or buy Groundswell on Amazon.

(Image credit: Hallmark)

Boyfriends Of Christmas Past

On Christmas Eve, Lauren (Catherine Haena Kim) wakes up at 2 a.m. to find out that she’ll be visited by three of her ex-boyfriends to help her see the patterns in past relationships, and realize maybe her best friend, Nate (Raymond Ablack), can be even more.

It’s always nice to see a multicultural romance with two people of color, and this delightfully daffy take on A Christmas Carol delivers that and much more.

Watch with Hallmark Movies Now or rent/buy Boyfriends of Christmas Past on Amazon.

(Image credit: Hallmark)

Caribbean Summer

Heather Hemmens is back, this time as harried news producer Jade, who escapes to a Caribbean rental property for a much needed vacation. Unfortunately, she’s fallen prey to a scam, but in eventually befriending the real owner, Ford (Ser'Darius Blain), she gets an even better deal.

This rom-com will get you in the mood for warm weather. No doubt.

Watch with Hallmark Movies Now or rent/buy Caribbean Summer on Amazon.

(Image credit: Hallmark)

Christmas Comes Twice

When a ride on a carousel at her hometown Christmas carnival sends Cheryl (Tamera Mowry Housley) five years into the past, she decides to rethink the choices she’d made by reconnecting with her inspirational science teacher (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and unexpectedly bonding with her childhood frenemy, George (Michael Xavier), leading her closer to love than she ever expected.

Who doesn’t adore a Christmas fantasy? This one has amazing performances and great chemistry between the leads to boot, so what are you waiting for?

Stream Christmas Comes Twice on Hulu.

(Image credit: Hallmark)

To Her, With Love

When Kayla (Skye P. Marshall) reluctantly accepts a teaching job at her former high school, she meets fellow teacher Jordan (Tobias Truvillion), who helps her adjust as they bond over attempting to save the school’s art program.

It might still be weird to think about, but teachers need love, too, and watching Kayla and Jordan slowly realize their feelings is a treat.

Stream To Her, with Love with Hallmark Movies Now subscription on Amazon.

(Image credit: Hallmark)

A Winter Getaway

After Joe’s (Brooks Darnell) rich friend gives him the ultimate vacation package, complete with personal concierge Courtney (Nazneen Contractor), feelings begin to brew between the two. But, she’s mistaken him for his millionaire buddy, so Joe worries her feelings will change when she learns the truth.

A bit of mistaken identity, some I-didn’t-actually-lie shenanigans and two lovely leads you want to see together. It’s a win/win/win scenario.

Watch with Hallmark Movies Now or rent/buy A Winter Getaway on Amazon.

(Image credit: Hallmark)

Christmas CEO

As her company has grown, Christmas (Marisol Nichols) has gotten away from her love of toy-making that originally drove her success, and when she gets the chance to merge with a larger company, the time she has to spend with her ex-business partner, Joe (Paul Greene), to get him to sign off on the deal, leads to some realizations for both of them.

This is just the sweetest, coziest movie. It’ll warm you up inside on a cold winter night.

Rent/buy Christmas CEO on Amazon.

(Image credit: Hallmark)

Unthinkably Good Things

Three friends, Allison ( The Morning Show Season 4 star Karen Pittman), Melina (Joyful Drake), and Reesa (Erica Ash), meet up in Tuscany to support each other through professional struggles, stalled romances, and all of the challenges recently thrown their way.

This film is a bit different in that it focuses on the friends at the center of the story, but all this means is that we get three romances for the price of one!

Stream Unthinkably Good Things on Amazon.

(Image credit: Hallmark)

The Holiday Sitter

Sam (Jonathan Bennett) is committed to living it up as a bachelor in New York, but when he suddenly has to watch his niece and nephew over the holidays and get help from his sister’s friend/neighbor, Jason (George Krissa), he starts to think that he’s missing out on family life.

This movie was Hallmark’s first gay-led romance , and it perfectly blends comedy and lots of heartfelt moments to keep you watching.

Watch with Hallmark Movies Now or rent/buy The Holiday Sitter on Amazon.

(Image credit: Hallmark)

Undercover Holiday

When pop star Jaylen (Noémi González) needs around the clock security after troubling fan mail arrives, her team sends her to her traditional family Christmas celebration with bodyguard, Matt (Stephen Huszar). Not wanting to worry her folks, however, Jaylen tells everyone that Matt is actually her new boyfriend.

Fake relationship for the win! I was honestly surprised by how joyful and enjoyable this one is, so give it a watch. You won’t regret it.

Watch with Hallmark Movies Now or rent/buy Undercover Holiday on Amazon.

(Image credit: Hallmark)

14 Love Letters

When Kallie (Vanessa Sears) suddenly begins getting historical love letters in the mail and starts searching for her secret admirer, she learns to look for the man she wants instead of hoping to be wanted.

I’m gonna keep this simple. Stars Vanessa Sears and Franco Lo Presti are hot together. Watch this!

Stream 14 Love Letters with a Hallmark Movies Now subscription on Amazon.

These picks should be more than enough to keep you in diverse romancelandia for days to come!